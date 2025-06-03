Ashley Biden Takes Jab At Donald & Melania With Birthday Message To Mom Jill
The official White House website may list Melania Trump as the first lady, but that's not how Ashley Biden sees things. Celebrating mom Jill Biden's birthday on June 3, Ashley posted several pics to her Instagram Story featuring the mother and daughter duo. In one of them, she added the caption, "Happy Birthday to my forever FIRST lady." The fact that "first" was written in all caps comes across as a shady dig to both the current FLOTUS and President Donald Trump.
Another photo included the caption, "Thank you for teaching me how to lead, live, + love with integrity, grace, grit and compassion." It's tough not to read too much into that statement, which makes it sound like Ashley is alluding to the fact that the Trumps don't choose to lead the same way her parents did when dad Joe Biden was in office.
Of course, it could also just be Ashley supporting her mom because she's her mom. If Melania's son, Barron Trump, actively used social media, he might do the same thing for his mother. Still, there's been so much tension between the two families, it's not surprising if Ashley's comments turn out to be jabs against the current administration. Plus, Jill's made plenty of shady digs at Melania, so there's really no love loss amongst the Bidens and Trumps.
Ashley Biden will always defend her parents
Former first kid Ashley Biden has dealt with tragedies in her life, including losing her older brother, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, who passed away from cancer in 2015. Ashley has also had trouble with the law over the years, including the time she was arrested at age 21 because she interfered with a police investigation in Chicago. She's grown up since then, and isn't afraid to defend her parents, especially her dad.
Recently, Ashley put Joe Biden's haters on notice with a scathing post on Instagram, telling anyone who saw it that her family did not cover up the former president's mental capabilities while he was in office — the subject of a new book sweeping the nation, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." Part of Ashley's lengthy caption read: "He aged, YES! As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job."
She also seemed to call out President Donald Trump when she wrote, "Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news." Trump loves calling things "fake news," so that bit appeared personal.