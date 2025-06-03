Ashley Biden Takes Jab At Donald & Melania With Birthday Message To Mom Jill

The official White House website may list Melania Trump as the first lady, but that's not how Ashley Biden sees things. Celebrating mom Jill Biden's birthday on June 3, Ashley posted several pics to her Instagram Story featuring the mother and daughter duo. In one of them, she added the caption, "Happy Birthday to my forever FIRST lady." The fact that "first" was written in all caps comes across as a shady dig to both the current FLOTUS and President Donald Trump.

Another photo included the caption, "Thank you for teaching me how to lead, live, + love with integrity, grace, grit and compassion." It's tough not to read too much into that statement, which makes it sound like Ashley is alluding to the fact that the Trumps don't choose to lead the same way her parents did when dad Joe Biden was in office.

Of course, it could also just be Ashley supporting her mom because she's her mom. If Melania's son, Barron Trump, actively used social media, he might do the same thing for his mother. Still, there's been so much tension between the two families, it's not surprising if Ashley's comments turn out to be jabs against the current administration. Plus, Jill's made plenty of shady digs at Melania, so there's really no love loss amongst the Bidens and Trumps.