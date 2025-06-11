Tasteless Throwback Pic Of Karoline Leavitt & Lauren Boebert Is So MAGA It Hurts

Since January 20, 2025, we've been in MAGAland 2.0 and it's been a journey, to say the least. We've had White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt parade her age-gap marriage around only to have it backfire, Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly pining away for Donald Trump Jr., and Lauren Boebert possibly dating fellow MAGA member Kid Rock. Two of those women, however, ended up winning the "Most MAGA Moment Ever" superlative back in November 2024, before Donald Trump stepped back into the White House for his second term as POTUS.

About a week after Trump won the election, Boebert shared a photo to X that caught more negative attention than she might've liked. In the pic, she stood next to Leavitt and Florida Representative Byron Donalds, with both Boebert and Donalds holding massive guns. Instead of packing heat, though, Leavitt stood between them, hands on her hips, decked out in MAGA red.

Congratulations to my friend Karoline Leavitt on being the youngest Press Secretary in modern history & the first Gen Z Press Secretary in the White House! You're going to do an incredible job! pic.twitter.com/DKOizSFxTs — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 16, 2024

Boebert, a Colorado representative, shared how thrilled she was for her pal to be the next (and youngest) White House press secretary. Why she couldn't do that with just a selfie of the two is anyone's guess, but the controversial politician loves making a splash online. While many comments on the post shared their support — with someone wishing Leavitt also had a gun to pose with — others trolled the MAGA members. "World's biggest posers unite," one person posted. Another asked the real question, "What do rifles have to do with it?"