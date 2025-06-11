Tasteless Throwback Pic Of Karoline Leavitt & Lauren Boebert Is So MAGA It Hurts
Since January 20, 2025, we've been in MAGAland 2.0 and it's been a journey, to say the least. We've had White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt parade her age-gap marriage around only to have it backfire, Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly pining away for Donald Trump Jr., and Lauren Boebert possibly dating fellow MAGA member Kid Rock. Two of those women, however, ended up winning the "Most MAGA Moment Ever" superlative back in November 2024, before Donald Trump stepped back into the White House for his second term as POTUS.
About a week after Trump won the election, Boebert shared a photo to X that caught more negative attention than she might've liked. In the pic, she stood next to Leavitt and Florida Representative Byron Donalds, with both Boebert and Donalds holding massive guns. Instead of packing heat, though, Leavitt stood between them, hands on her hips, decked out in MAGA red.
Congratulations to my friend Karoline Leavitt on being the youngest Press Secretary in modern history & the first Gen Z Press Secretary in the White House!
You're going to do an incredible job! pic.twitter.com/DKOizSFxTs
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 16, 2024
Boebert, a Colorado representative, shared how thrilled she was for her pal to be the next (and youngest) White House press secretary. Why she couldn't do that with just a selfie of the two is anyone's guess, but the controversial politician loves making a splash online. While many comments on the post shared their support — with someone wishing Leavitt also had a gun to pose with — others trolled the MAGA members. "World's biggest posers unite," one person posted. Another asked the real question, "What do rifles have to do with it?"
Lauren Boebert loves posing with guns
This isn't the first time Lauren Boebert has sported a gun during an inappropriate time. The Second Amendment enthusiast once shared a photo on X with her kids, having all of them pose with guns in front of their Christmas tree while she stood by, proud as could be. Nothing says "jingle bells" like rapid-fire ammunition.
Back in 2020, the politician used a gun as an accessory to celebrate Flag Day in Grand Junction, Colorado. Boebert wearing a gun on her leg during a celebration didn't sit well with many people, who voiced their frustrations on Instagram and criticized her for flaunting the weapon. Besides the gun, the outfit Boebert wore was definitely one of her most inappropriate fashion choices. Her shirt read, "God Guns Trump." Not family? Not children? Boebert is the mother of four sons and claims on her government website that she supports "family values," so it's weird that she chose to wear an outfit that mentioned guns instead of family.
Moreover, Boebert once tried to make guns fetch by posing with former Representative Matt Gaetz, as seen in the above photo. Not only were they holding weapons, they were surrounded by them in what appeared to be a gun store, doubling-down on their affinity for them.