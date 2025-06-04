The Bidens Suffer Major Blow One Day After Jill's 74th Birthday
Just when Jill Biden thought she could celebrate her birthday in peace as a normal citizen of the United States, some drama from her husband Joe Biden's previous administration came to bite her. Not even one day after Joe posted a lukewarm "Happy birthday, Jilly. I love you," to X, formerly Twitter, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a bold statement. According to NBC News, Jean-Pierre has decided to abandon the Democratic Party to officially become an independent voter.
Notably, Dr. Jill has a penchant for holding political grudges. There's the ongoing feud between Jill and Kamala Harris, which simmered over at Jimmy Carter's funeral, as well as Jill's new disdain for U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Now, it seems, Jill could easily be on track to add Jean-Pierre to the growing list of grievances. Not only was the timing of Jean-Pierre's admission so close to Jill's birthday, but it also included an announcement of an upcoming book detailing Jean-Pierre's time in the White House. While the former White House press secretary has done her best to keep her responses about the Bidens on the positive side, her new book just might divulge some perspectives that the former first couple might not appreciate.
Karine Jean-Pierre takes aim at the Biden White House in her new book
As the first Black and openly gay press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre made history during her time in Joe Biden's White House. Now, with her book "Independent: A Look Inside A Broken White House, Outside The Party Lines," slated to be released in October 2025, it's her chance to detail what the experience was like — and her personal take on it.
Per the press release from Jean-Pierre's publisher, Hachette Book Group, the main focus of the book seems to be around not only her time within both the Barack Obama and Biden administrations but also on the chaos of Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential campaign. Of course, Jean-Pierre had also worked alongside Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed when he pulled out of the race.
This isn't the only book most likely giving Joe and Jill Biden some grief. In May of 2025, CNN's Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios co-authored the book "Original Sin," which details the decline of Joe's health toward the end of his presidential term. While Tapper and Thompson might not be able to avoid the ire of Jill, it seems that Jean-Pierre is doing her best to remain on Joe and Jill's good side. In a White House press briefing in January 2025, Jean-Pierre showered praises and said of Joe, "he's had a historic presidency."