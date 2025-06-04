The Bidens Suffer Major Blow One Day After Jill's 74th Birthday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just when Jill Biden thought she could celebrate her birthday in peace as a normal citizen of the United States, some drama from her husband Joe Biden's previous administration came to bite her. Not even one day after Joe posted a lukewarm "Happy birthday, Jilly. I love you," to X, formerly Twitter, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a bold statement. According to NBC News, Jean-Pierre has decided to abandon the Democratic Party to officially become an independent voter.

Notably, Dr. Jill has a penchant for holding political grudges. There's the ongoing feud between Jill and Kamala Harris, which simmered over at Jimmy Carter's funeral, as well as Jill's new disdain for U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Now, it seems, Jill could easily be on track to add Jean-Pierre to the growing list of grievances. Not only was the timing of Jean-Pierre's admission so close to Jill's birthday, but it also included an announcement of an upcoming book detailing Jean-Pierre's time in the White House. While the former White House press secretary has done her best to keep her responses about the Bidens on the positive side, her new book just might divulge some perspectives that the former first couple might not appreciate.