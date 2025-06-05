Trump Says He Offered Musk Makeup For His Black Eye (& We Wonder If It Was Orange-Hued)

What goes up must come down, and such is the case of the defunct bromance between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. There were signs the relationship was fraying behind the scenes leading up to Musk's departure at the end of his legally allowed 130 days as a special government employee. From Musk's meddling with interoffice politics by poaching Stephen Miller's wife, to Trump's need to be the center of attention, it was only a matter of time before the two parted. So, when Musk was sporting a black eye at his final press conference, no one seemed too surprised. In fact, it gave Trump himself a great opportunity to roast Musk.

Trump on Elon Musk: "You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk. Even with a black eye. I said, do you want a little makeup? He said, 'No, I don't think so,' which is interesting ... Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore." pic.twitter.com/I1IEo1ocuS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

In the comedically timed response to a reporter's question, Trump said Musk was "very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk. Even with a black eye." Bringing up the injury almost felt insulting, but Trump continued, "I said, 'do you want a little makeup,'" suggesting that he did attempt to offer Musk a way to cover up his rather distracting bruise. "He said, 'No, I don't think so,' which is interesting," Trump divulged — his delivery suggesting that he disagreed with Musk's refusal to get camera-ready.

It could be that Trump, a man who has spent much of his life in front of the camera, was annoyed that someone would appear so disheveled on TV. It could also be that Musk knew he'd be talked about if he kept the black eye in the picture. It could also be that Musk didn't trust that whatever makeup Trump had on hand wouldn't be neon orange. However, Trump used the rest of his camera time to continue digging at the Tesla CEO.