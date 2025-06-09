What Life Is Like For Amy Duggar King Today

Amy Duggar became Amy Duggar King in September 2015 when the 28-year-old said "I do" to Dillon King in front of 400 guests at Arkansas' Horton Farms. Three years later, the couple was ready to grow their family with Amy cheekily telling Us Weekly in 2018, "We're practicing, we're not preventing." Their efforts soon paid off and Amy confirmed on Easter Sunday in April 2019 that she was expecting. "BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!" she wrote excitedly on Instagram.

Keeping fans in the loop on her pregnancy journey, the reality star revealed their chosen baby name that July: Daxton Ryan. Recounting how they arrived at said moniker, Dillon told People that all the men on his side of the family have a name that starts with the letter "D." As for the middle name, Amy enthused, "Ryan stands for Little King — it's adorable!"

Daxton was born on October 9, 2019, via C-section. Amy shared additional details about that decision with fans on Instagram, admitting she was nervous to go in for surgery but noting she had little choice. "With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. said there's an 85% chance I'd have an emergency situation, we went ahead and scheduled a cesarean," she explained. Despite her worries, the procedure was successful and Amy immediately embraced motherhood. "My heart skips a beat every time he wraps his hand around my finger," she gushed on Instagram while celebrating her son's first birthday. "My heart is yours, sweet baby boy!"