Did Trump Ditch The Bleach For Mousy Brown? His Hair Color Can't Make Up Its Mind

Perhaps more mysterious than President Donald Trump's height — which he's been known to lie about — is his hair. The billionaire has had a complete hair transformation over the years, including his dark hair era, which was captured in a throwback photo with a baby Tiffany Trump, but he's mostly been towheaded during his first and now second term in office. Well, except for June 3, which showed POTUS with what looked to be mousy brown hair instead of his usual lighter locks.

In photos posted to Instagram as part of Trump's social media presence, the former reality TV star was captured hanging out with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who had stopped by the White House. The duo are friends on and off the green, with Donald recently sharing a story about how Melania Trump supposedly asked her husband to compare his long drive to that of DeChambeau's. It was tough not to read more into that phrasing, which works as a double entendre, and showed that Donald accidentally exposed Melania's wandering eyes.

In the snapshots, Donald's hair appeared slightly darker in color than it usually looks, although it may be a trick of the light in comparison to DeChambeau's dark brown locks. Or, POTUS didn't bleach it as much as he normally does.