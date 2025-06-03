Did Trump Ditch The Bleach For Mousy Brown? His Hair Color Can't Make Up Its Mind
Perhaps more mysterious than President Donald Trump's height — which he's been known to lie about — is his hair. The billionaire has had a complete hair transformation over the years, including his dark hair era, which was captured in a throwback photo with a baby Tiffany Trump, but he's mostly been towheaded during his first and now second term in office. Well, except for June 3, which showed POTUS with what looked to be mousy brown hair instead of his usual lighter locks.
In photos posted to Instagram as part of Trump's social media presence, the former reality TV star was captured hanging out with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who had stopped by the White House. The duo are friends on and off the green, with Donald recently sharing a story about how Melania Trump supposedly asked her husband to compare his long drive to that of DeChambeau's. It was tough not to read more into that phrasing, which works as a double entendre, and showed that Donald accidentally exposed Melania's wandering eyes.
In the snapshots, Donald's hair appeared slightly darker in color than it usually looks, although it may be a trick of the light in comparison to DeChambeau's dark brown locks. Or, POTUS didn't bleach it as much as he normally does.
Trump is self-conscious about his hair
Like with his fake tan, President Donald Trump isn't as consistent with his hair color as he could be, considering how vain he is and that all eyes are constantly on him. One of Trump's biggest insecurities involves his thinning hair, which he tried to correct with his official White House portrait. Unless he gets a hair transplant or wears a wig, there's not really a great way to make his hair look fuller — the man is pushing 80, so no one expects him to naturally still have all of his hair. But, it's clear Trump himself does, which is why it probably sucks that any photo taken of him seems to highlight how he's losing his hair, including the recent photos with Bryson DeChambeau.
In those, not only does Trump's hair look like it changed color, but people can also see how it's clearly thinning on the sides. They can also detect the spots where he missed applying his makeup, since there's a long patch of skin visibly much lighter than the rest of his face.