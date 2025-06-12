Alina Habba's Tasteless Hot Pink Suit Is Giving 'Guilfoyle Meets Grandma'

Alina Habba's Instagram account clearly indicates that she's trying perhaps a little too hard to present herself as both fashionable and trendy. But, sadly, the controversial lawyer shot down her own chances of being seen that way by showcasing some garishly Kimberly Guilfoyle-esque Barbiecore numbers on multiple occasions, like the exact same hot pink floral pantsuit she sported at the Young Women's Leadership Summit. Habba actually donned this outfit in a June 8, 2024, Instagram post too. The special counselor to the president's attempt at Barbiecore wasn't just a one hit wonder, either, though her other looks thankfully weren't quite so retirement home chic.

Habba also took a stab at becoming a Barbie girl living in her own Barbie world with a lustrous hot pink blouse she wore for a "PBD Podcast" appearance, which Valuetainment shared in a March 28, 2024, Instagram post. The White House staffer has also toned down the bright colors in favor of more rose pink in certain key moments, including a Fox News broadcast she posted about on Instagram on January 16, 2025. Though some might praise her for these attempts at more youthful looks, Habba likely feels more like Ken than Barbie knowing that her outfits have played second fiddle to Guilfoyle, whose Barbiecore looks are typically put under the microscope much more often.