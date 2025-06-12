Alina Habba's Tasteless Hot Pink Suit Is Giving 'Guilfoyle Meets Grandma'
There's no denying that Senior Adviser to the President Alina Habba blends in pretty well with the rest of the women in Donald Trump's inner circle, thanks in large part to her awful attire and ample makeup fails. Habba's Memorial Day 2025 outfit was a mismatched MAGA disaster, for example, while Donald Trump's controversial attorney also beat out Colorado representative Lauren Boebert for the sloppiest style in Trumpland with an awful all-white ensemble shortly before that. Habba's style identity also seemingly prompted her to take advice from someone with an arguably even worse fashion sense: Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Habba previously demonstrated she'd got the Guilfoyle treatment from President Trump with a skin-baring dress that she donned for a May 8, 2025, Instagram post, and the White House staffer's heavy makeup look transformed her into Guilfoyle 2.0 in an October 1, 2024, video on X, formerly known as Twitter, too. Habba, again, channeled Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée, albeit in fashion more elderly than it was inappropriate, in a June 1, 2025, Instagram reel of her speaking at the 2025 Young Women's Leadership Summit. Clad in a hot pink pantsuit, Habba was also featured in another post by TPUSA alongside a group of women whose outfits they recommended. The number gave Elle Woods vibes at first glance with its nearly all-pink presentation, which was nicely offset by Habba's white blouse.
But, on a less flattering note, the ensemble also resembled something Guilfoyle, who's known for butchering Barbiecore with her own gaudy pink clothing, would wear. The suit's blindingly girly color didn't do enough to conceal its floral, grandma's Sunday dress style pattern. Though the latter post was targeting ladies seeking out style inspiration for the Young Women's Leadership Summit, we wouldn't advise anyone to emulate Habba.
Alina Habba has attempted (and failed at) Barbiecore several times
Alina Habba's Instagram account clearly indicates that she's trying perhaps a little too hard to present herself as both fashionable and trendy. But, sadly, the controversial lawyer shot down her own chances of being seen that way by showcasing some garishly Kimberly Guilfoyle-esque Barbiecore numbers on multiple occasions, like the exact same hot pink floral pantsuit she sported at the Young Women's Leadership Summit. Habba actually donned this outfit in a June 8, 2024, Instagram post too. The special counselor to the president's attempt at Barbiecore wasn't just a one hit wonder, either, though her other looks thankfully weren't quite so retirement home chic.
Habba also took a stab at becoming a Barbie girl living in her own Barbie world with a lustrous hot pink blouse she wore for a "PBD Podcast" appearance, which Valuetainment shared in a March 28, 2024, Instagram post. The White House staffer has also toned down the bright colors in favor of more rose pink in certain key moments, including a Fox News broadcast she posted about on Instagram on January 16, 2025. Though some might praise her for these attempts at more youthful looks, Habba likely feels more like Ken than Barbie knowing that her outfits have played second fiddle to Guilfoyle, whose Barbiecore looks are typically put under the microscope much more often.