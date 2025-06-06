Eagle-Eyed Trump Fans Think Barron Saw The Elon Blowup Coming From A Mile Away
The moment Donald Trump put Elon Musk on blast for his post-White House meltdown, plenty of people were actually surprised it took this long for the bromance to be over. And it seems that Trump and Musk's own children may have been the least surprised of all. Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson already reacted to the petty feud in the most flawless way; she posted on her Instagram story, letting out a cackle with the text, "I love being proven right." And, if netizens' hypothesis is correct, she's not the only one who predicted their dad would end up in this war of words. Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, believe one clip of Barron Trump at his dad's second inauguration indicates that he knew the Musk-Trump partnership wasn't built to last.
Barron may have put his family to shame by shaking hands with the people you'd least expect at the 2025 inauguration, but there was one person he didn't seem particularly cozy with. X has been going wild since Donald and Musk's bromance breakup reached a fever pitch, and one clip of Barron looking unimpressed by Musk has been making the rounds. And we're wondering if we should have taken this moment as a warning of what was to come.
Barron seems unamused by Musk's antics in the viral clip
The viral clip shows Elon Musk and Barron Trump standing next to each other at the inauguration. Musk is goofing off, laughing, smiling, and giving thumbs up. Barron's energy is quite the opposite; he looks serious, tense, and even a bit irritated. Folks on X have been going wild, suggesting that this indicated Barron's concern about the imminent feud between his dad and the CEO. "Barron knew," one X-user wrote alongside the clip. "Barron saw this all playing out from the beginning like Eren Yeager," another joked, referencing the popular series "Attack on Titan"'s protagonist. Another echoed this, sharing the clip with the caption, "I would just like to remind everyone that Barron Trump and his facial expressions warned us about Elon Musk back at the inauguration," with a laughing emoji.
Barron knew. pic.twitter.com/oqQS0zoe0N
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 5, 2025
"What did Barron really know?" one X-user asked alongside the clip. "Elon and [Donald] Trump are cut from the very same mold -Thin-skinned. Not open to criticism. Top Trolls. And authorities on everything under the sun ... Barron knew this was inevitable," another noted. Considering just how many people online predicted this falling out, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if Barron really did expect that Donald Trump's relationship with Musk would end in trouble. Based on his face, though, it's also possible that he simply found Musk annoying, and in that case, he's probably thrilled that the controversial billionaire won't be hanging around Mar-a-Lago anymore.