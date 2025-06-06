Eagle-Eyed Trump Fans Think Barron Saw The Elon Blowup Coming From A Mile Away

The viral clip shows Elon Musk and Barron Trump standing next to each other at the inauguration. Musk is goofing off, laughing, smiling, and giving thumbs up. Barron's energy is quite the opposite; he looks serious, tense, and even a bit irritated. Folks on X have been going wild, suggesting that this indicated Barron's concern about the imminent feud between his dad and the CEO. "Barron knew," one X-user wrote alongside the clip. "Barron saw this all playing out from the beginning like Eren Yeager," another joked, referencing the popular series "Attack on Titan"'s protagonist. Another echoed this, sharing the clip with the caption, "I would just like to remind everyone that Barron Trump and his facial expressions warned us about Elon Musk back at the inauguration," with a laughing emoji.

"What did Barron really know?" one X-user asked alongside the clip. "Elon and [Donald] Trump are cut from the very same mold -Thin-skinned. Not open to criticism. Top Trolls. And authorities on everything under the sun ... Barron knew this was inevitable," another noted. Considering just how many people online predicted this falling out, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if Barron really did expect that Donald Trump's relationship with Musk would end in trouble. Based on his face, though, it's also possible that he simply found Musk annoying, and in that case, he's probably thrilled that the controversial billionaire won't be hanging around Mar-a-Lago anymore.