Justin Trudeau's Pre-Divorce Tribute To Sophie Sent Mixed Messages About Their Marriage
Heartbreak rang through the Great White North when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his divorce from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The couple was married for 18 years before their shocking split in August 2023. And while Sophie dropped hints that their marriage was doomed in the time before they parted ways, it seemed like Justin was working overtime to keep up appearances.
It's easy to say that many saw it coming, given the numerous red flags in Sophie and Justin's relationship. But with the curtains drawn, their demeanor seemed to be filled with romance and joy. For instance, in April 2023, Justin posted a heartfelt message to Sophie on Instagram for her birthday. "From this, to this, and everything in between, there's no one I'd rather have by my side... I love you, mon amour," he wrote. If that doesn't scream happy husband to you, another social media post might. In a 2023 tribute post for Mother's Day on Instagram, Justin wrote: "To my own mom, and to Sophie: You are two of the strongest, bravest, and greatest people we know. The kids and I love you both so very much." Given how soon their divorce announcement followed these posts, there seems to be a disconnect.
Of course, Justin might have really meant it. In his statement announcing their separation, he said that he and Sophie "remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build." But based on an admission from Justin, signs point to a messy post-divorce relationship.
Justin Trudeau admits he doesn't control his social media image
Justin Trudeau's son, Xavier "Xav" Trudeau — whom he shares with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — posted a video on Instagram of himself and his father sitting down to watch his new music video for his song, "Back Me Up." In the clip, Xavier said, "I have three music videos," to which Justin responded: "I think I missed one of the videos." With Xavier wondering how his dad missed one, Justin confessed, "I don't have social media." His son clearly didn't know this, asking, "Who runs your Instagram?" to which Justin didn't reply. If the former PM doesn't control what is posted on his social media profiles, that means the heartfelt messages to Sophie were all for show.
This doesn't come as quite a surprise, considering there have been reports that suggest Sophie had moved on from their divorce before they had even announced the split. In October 2023, The National Post seemingly confirmed that the "high-profile" figure cited in an April 2023 divorce petition against a Canadian pediatric surgeon was indeed the country's former first lady. The document — created by the surgeon's ex-wife — described how the man had "re-partnered with a high-profile individual who attracts significant media attention and presents significant security considerations." This means that while Justin's team was penning a love letter to Sophie on Instagram, she was allegedly galavanting with a new man.