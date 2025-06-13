Justin Trudeau's Pre-Divorce Tribute To Sophie Sent Mixed Messages About Their Marriage

Heartbreak rang through the Great White North when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his divorce from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The couple was married for 18 years before their shocking split in August 2023. And while Sophie dropped hints that their marriage was doomed in the time before they parted ways, it seemed like Justin was working overtime to keep up appearances.

It's easy to say that many saw it coming, given the numerous red flags in Sophie and Justin's relationship. But with the curtains drawn, their demeanor seemed to be filled with romance and joy. For instance, in April 2023, Justin posted a heartfelt message to Sophie on Instagram for her birthday. "From this, to this, and everything in between, there's no one I'd rather have by my side... I love you, mon amour," he wrote. If that doesn't scream happy husband to you, another social media post might. In a 2023 tribute post for Mother's Day on Instagram, Justin wrote: "To my own mom, and to Sophie: You are two of the strongest, bravest, and greatest people we know. The kids and I love you both so very much." Given how soon their divorce announcement followed these posts, there seems to be a disconnect.

Of course, Justin might have really meant it. In his statement announcing their separation, he said that he and Sophie "remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build." But based on an admission from Justin, signs point to a messy post-divorce relationship.