Kimberly Guilfoyle's Spicy Outfits After Her Breakup Sent A Clear Message To Don Jr.

Pouring on the spiciness seems to be Kimberly Guilfoyle's self-care ritual as she moves on with her post-Trumpian life. The skin-baring red dress Guilfoyle wore to the 2025 AmFAR gala was the ultimate middle finger to Donald Trump Jr. But it's been a hot minute since the breakup, and at some point, she's going to have to realize her style choices aren't doing anything either to bring her fiancé back or to entice any new love interests. Even her fans are begging her to tone down the daring outfits and dramatic makeup. When Guilfoyle posted an Instagram pic of herself in a tight pink minidress at a book event, the comments included: "She looks like a Barbie wannabe," "I would love to see her in more conservative fashion," "I would go a little bit more for the natural look, bit less hair and make up," and the brutal: "{A]m I the only one who thinks she dresses like a whore? There's no reason for her to do so. She can just dress her age."

Guilfoyle has undergone a complete style transformation over the years. As an attorney, she wore courtroom-ready suits; then as the supportive spouse of California Governor Gavin Newsom, she upped her look to suit her status as part of the West Coast social scene. Now that she's embarking on her new life as U.S. ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle could take the opportunity to reinvent herself yet again. Ditching the provocative dresses and platforms for a more subdued and casual Mediterranean wardrobe, putting in some highlights and embracing a shorter 'do, and going less severe on the eye enhancers could bring out her beauty, improve her rep, and perhaps — finally — elicit a bit of regret from Don Jr.