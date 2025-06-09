Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Icy Behavior Is Damning Hint Their Marriage Is On The Rocks
It has been next to impossible for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to escape rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. Just a month after trying to not-so-subtly squash divorce rumors by getting cozy together on Instagram at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in May, the couple couldn't have seemed more distant while out together on June 6. There was a lot of physical distance between them as they sat stoic and stone-faced in a private box while watching game three of the Division I Women's Softball Championship series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Brittany rocked a white, high-neck athletic shirt while Patrick hid his eyes behind some large dark shades and showed his support for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Tech jersey and matching ballcap featuring the Red Raiders logo. Texas Tech faced off against the Texas Longhorns but wound up coming up short. The Longhorns beat the Red Raiders 10-4 in game 3 to win their first-ever national championship.
It's possible that the lopsided score soured Patrick's mood, as both he and Brittany seemed to be particularly icy toward one another as they watched the game. No smiles and no PDA were on display during the event. However, given that Patrick got his start playing football at Texas Tech, it's clear that school spirit is still very important to him. Despite his unenthusiastic mood during the game, Mahomes still shared his support for the team on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Proud! Heck of a year!"
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been facing split speculation for years
Patrick Mahomes has had one love in his life since high school: Brittany Mahomes. Together, they have shared some really sweet moments in their life, and they've also shared some remarkably awkward moments as well. However, it seems that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have been slapping down rumors of their impending divorce time and again for years now.
Together, the pair share three children – daughter Sterling, born in September 2020, as well as son Bronze, born in November 2022, and their youngest daughter, Golden, whom the couple welcomed in January 2025. Despite just having welcomed their third child, speculation regarding the stability of their marriage has picked up in recent months, and for a whole slew of different reasons. One of which is the fact that they've been spending quite a bit of time apart since the end of the last NFL season, which concluded with Patrick's team losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Additionally, the divisive nature of the modern American political landscape has also proven tricky for the couple to navigate. Brittany took some heat in August 2024 after liking a social media post from Donald Trump, and who then name-checked her specifically the following month, praising her during an appearance on "Fox and Friends." This seemingly pro-Trump stance led to a bit of backlash for Patrick, who began having to field questions about his politics. With their latest icy outing together, it's hard not to wonder if cracks are beginning to really show when it comes to their romance.