Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Icy Behavior Is Damning Hint Their Marriage Is On The Rocks

It has been next to impossible for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to escape rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. Just a month after trying to not-so-subtly squash divorce rumors by getting cozy together on Instagram at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in May, the couple couldn't have seemed more distant while out together on June 6. There was a lot of physical distance between them as they sat stoic and stone-faced in a private box while watching game three of the Division I Women's Softball Championship series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Brittany rocked a white, high-neck athletic shirt while Patrick hid his eyes behind some large dark shades and showed his support for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Tech jersey and matching ballcap featuring the Red Raiders logo. Texas Tech faced off against the Texas Longhorns but wound up coming up short. The Longhorns beat the Red Raiders 10-4 in game 3 to win their first-ever national championship.

It's possible that the lopsided score soured Patrick's mood, as both he and Brittany seemed to be particularly icy toward one another as they watched the game. No smiles and no PDA were on display during the event. However, given that Patrick got his start playing football at Texas Tech, it's clear that school spirit is still very important to him. Despite his unenthusiastic mood during the game, Mahomes still shared his support for the team on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Proud! Heck of a year!"