Meghan Markle's Disney Day With Archie & Lili Sends Shady Message To Kate & Her Kids

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, have managed to create a life of their own in the U.S. In fact, Harry and Meghan and their two kids are seemingly having the time of their lives, particularly after a recent family trip to Disneyland. And Meghan's social media post about the trip may seen as throwing a bit of shade to her sister-in-law in the U.K.

Meghan shared a video to Instagram of the whole family at the park with the caption, "Thank you disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" It may be that Meghan's video is sending a subtle signal to Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is still firmly and likely irreversibly entrenched with the royal family while Meghan and Harry had their final days as working royals in 2020. Kate and her kids, however, are still expected and required to follow all royal protocols, while Meghan and her family are able to go to Disney and have fun with fewer eyes on them and the freedom to do what they please.

The Disney trip seemed to be for Lilibet's fourth birthday, and it's reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1993 trip to Disney World with William and Harry. Notably, Meghan and her family went to Disney after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and Diana did it after she and then Prince Charles had separated. So, while there are plenty of rules that royal children have to follow and Archie and Lilibet are still technically listed as a prince and princess on the royal family website, their lives seem much freer and more private than those of Kate's children.