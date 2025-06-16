Lara Trump's Ab-Bearing Hot Pink Dress Looks Painful To Squeeze Into

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is known for her taste in expensive outfits and love for sporting obnoxious accessories. While Lara was a part of the Trump family's Inauguration Day fashion nightmare, she's also shown off her own unique style worth the nation's attention. She seems to have no issues displaying her figure and wearing tight outfits to do so. Lara once flaunted a form-fitting number that perhaps even White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wouldn't take inspiration from.

On June 4, 2025, Lara appeared in an Instagram post advertising an installment of the Fox News program "Outnumbered" that premiered the same day. The episode promised to answer a critical question modern fashionistas were pondering. "TODAY ON OUTNUMBERED: Are short shorts making a comeback for men?" the post read. Perhaps a more pressing topic was whether Lara should have worn such a tight dress on live television. Its eye-piercing, hot pink tint couldn't distract from the number's compressed fit, which left little to the imagination regarding the shape of Lara's abs. It certainly looked painful to wear, and we couldn't imagine the arduous process she went through to get it on. Be that as it may, we cannot deny that it made her abs look impressive.