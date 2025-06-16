Lara Trump's Ab-Bearing Hot Pink Dress Looks Painful To Squeeze Into
President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is known for her taste in expensive outfits and love for sporting obnoxious accessories. While Lara was a part of the Trump family's Inauguration Day fashion nightmare, she's also shown off her own unique style worth the nation's attention. She seems to have no issues displaying her figure and wearing tight outfits to do so. Lara once flaunted a form-fitting number that perhaps even White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wouldn't take inspiration from.
On June 4, 2025, Lara appeared in an Instagram post advertising an installment of the Fox News program "Outnumbered" that premiered the same day. The episode promised to answer a critical question modern fashionistas were pondering. "TODAY ON OUTNUMBERED: Are short shorts making a comeback for men?" the post read. Perhaps a more pressing topic was whether Lara should have worn such a tight dress on live television. Its eye-piercing, hot pink tint couldn't distract from the number's compressed fit, which left little to the imagination regarding the shape of Lara's abs. It certainly looked painful to wear, and we couldn't imagine the arduous process she went through to get it on. Be that as it may, we cannot deny that it made her abs look impressive.
She's often flaunting her abs
One could say Lara Trump's vanity is more suffocating than her logic-defyingly tight outfits. Her regularly updated Instagram showcases her endless drive for attention, whether it be by frequently broadcasting aspects of her family life or modeling overly patriotic workout gear that would make Uncle Sam toss his stars and stripes hat into the nearest bonfire.
Knowing she'd gladly flaunt her figure and her most controversial outfits at a moment's notice, it's no surprise she'd wear such a tight, ab-bearing dress on live television without giving a second thought. She had on a comparably snug red dress, though not quite enough to show off her abs, in a January 21, 2025 Instagram photo. A lavender number she donned while rallying in front of Michigan crowds, as seen in a June 15, 2024 compilation, looked like it was strangling her midsection. Although it could be argued Lara is brave to choose these outfits, we'd recommend she stick to her activewear if she wishes to flash her abs in a style that looks less painful.