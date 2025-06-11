Ella Emhoff's New Injury Is Icing On The Cake For Her Already Rough 2025
As the step-daughter to former vice president Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff has done her best to harness the bumpy ride 2025 has thrown at her. While Emhoff has had her fair share of tragedies, watching her stepmother lose the 2024 presidential election was a rough way to end that year, and the horrors appear to persist. Emhoff, who is a fashion icon and artist, hosts a monthly craft club, according to her Instagram — as well as other local meet-ups to encourage creativity and connection. While using art as an outlet is a healthy way to channel some big emotions, it seems that Emhoff has once again been dealt a hard hand.
On June 11, 2025, Emhoff took to Instagram to post a disappearing story that revealed she had been in a bicycle accident and needed to cancel an upcoming craft club. To make matters worse, the event appeared to have been ticketed, so Emhoff also now must go through the process of rescheduling and offering refunds — a true headache for any event organizer, and especially for a working artist. Even though Emhoff has been known to live the lavish life, it doesn't make it any easier to recover from what appears to be a rather bad arm or shoulder injury. Proof that Emhoff is having quite the tough and tumultuous 2025.
Ella Emhoff has already had a tough year full of rumors
In the photos Ella Emhoff posted to her Instagram stories, the step-daughter of Kamala Harris is seen wearing a soft scarf as a sling to help support her left arm. One of the things to know about Emhoff is that she's a talented textile artist, so losing full mobility of both arms, even temporarily, might be quite the struggle.
Considering how some tragic rumors were started about Emhoff after the election, she might be having to battle more than just a recovery period. After Harris went through the bruising presidential loss, Emhoff had quite the emotional reaction during her concession speech — this sent rumors into overdrive about her mental health. Now, with an injury to recover from, Emhoff might find herself setting the rumor mill in motion once again. Being in the public eye as the step-daughter of the former vice president has made Emhoff a target for misinformation and backlash. It could be easy for a mean-spirited person or publication to latch onto this blip of bad luck for exploitation. Hopefully, she can find a way to rest, recover, and avoid doom scrolling.