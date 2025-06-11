Ella Emhoff's New Injury Is Icing On The Cake For Her Already Rough 2025

As the step-daughter to former vice president Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff has done her best to harness the bumpy ride 2025 has thrown at her. While Emhoff has had her fair share of tragedies, watching her stepmother lose the 2024 presidential election was a rough way to end that year, and the horrors appear to persist. Emhoff, who is a fashion icon and artist, hosts a monthly craft club, according to her Instagram — as well as other local meet-ups to encourage creativity and connection. While using art as an outlet is a healthy way to channel some big emotions, it seems that Emhoff has once again been dealt a hard hand.

On June 11, 2025, Emhoff took to Instagram to post a disappearing story that revealed she had been in a bicycle accident and needed to cancel an upcoming craft club. To make matters worse, the event appeared to have been ticketed, so Emhoff also now must go through the process of rescheduling and offering refunds — a true headache for any event organizer, and especially for a working artist. Even though Emhoff has been known to live the lavish life, it doesn't make it any easier to recover from what appears to be a rather bad arm or shoulder injury. Proof that Emhoff is having quite the tough and tumultuous 2025.