Meghan Already Plans To Do Business With Her Daughter & We Hope Lilibet Takes A Different Path

Meghan Markle's As Ever rollout faced some hiccups and received poor first reviews. The lifestyle brand's problems started essentially with the start of its promotional cycle since it was originally called American Riviera Orchard. In a February 2025 Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she had changed the name to As Ever since the original name boxed her into using products from the Santa Barbara region, the area from which the brand's name was derived.

As promotional material emerged, Meghan was accused of copying several things with her As Ever brand. While the brand's name was the same as a small business, its logo closely resembled the coat of arms of a Spanish town called Porreres. In April 2025, it seemed like Meghan had driven the final nail in the coffin of her brand launch with a mishap that proved she needed a spell checker. The company made a small but noticeable error in an email announcing its debut product range by misspelling its Instagram handle as "@AsEverOffical." As expected, things didn't get much better with the actual launch.

A commentator on X shared a critical review of the actor's star product, her Raspberry Spread, and wrote, "The spread is so watery, it makes your bread soggy. It is small, terrible texture, and way too sweet." In response, another critic shared a video that highlighted the spread's runny consistency and compared it to "raspberry sauce." Given all this, it's safe to say that Lilibet is likely better off doing her own thing in her adulthood.