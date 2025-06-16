Meghan Already Plans To Do Business With Her Daughter & We Hope Lilibet Takes A Different Path
Meghan Markle's future business plans may not bode well for her daughter, Lilibet. When Tina Knowles opened up about her experiences running a haircare brand, Cécred, with her daughter, Beyoncé, during a June 2025 appearance on the "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex apparently had a lightbulb moment. "Just curious, I mean, I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili, and we'll be building something," Meghan remarked. "Yeah, that's the best," Knowles said, before Meghan asked for tips on running a business with your children.
Although little Lilibet likely won't start a business with her mother for a while, she has already become a part of Meghan's brand, As Ever. Over the years, Meghan and Prince Harry have kept their kids, Archie and Lilibet, away from the limelight for a good reason. As a result, royal watchers were surprised to see a snap of her carrying their kids in promotional material for her lifestyle brand. Although the royal protected their privacy by only including a photo of them where their backs were to the camera, there were still several signs that Harry wasn't thrilled with his wife using Lilibet and Archie to promote her brand.
Speaking on the "A Right Royal Podcast" in April 2025, a royal editor at The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, posited that the Duke of Sussex wasn't "overly happy" with the decision, elaborating, "My understanding of this, or up to a certain stage, is that Harry would much rather his children were not seen." So, there's a chance that Lilibet's involvement with As Ever may have come to an end. And considering how poorly Meghan's lifestyle brand's rollout went, it's probably best if Lilibet doesn't get into a business with her when she's older either.
Meghan Markle's As Ever rollout has been a bit of a mess
Meghan Markle's As Ever rollout faced some hiccups and received poor first reviews. The lifestyle brand's problems started essentially with the start of its promotional cycle since it was originally called American Riviera Orchard. In a February 2025 Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she had changed the name to As Ever since the original name boxed her into using products from the Santa Barbara region, the area from which the brand's name was derived.
As promotional material emerged, Meghan was accused of copying several things with her As Ever brand. While the brand's name was the same as a small business, its logo closely resembled the coat of arms of a Spanish town called Porreres. In April 2025, it seemed like Meghan had driven the final nail in the coffin of her brand launch with a mishap that proved she needed a spell checker. The company made a small but noticeable error in an email announcing its debut product range by misspelling its Instagram handle as "@AsEverOffical." As expected, things didn't get much better with the actual launch.
A commentator on X shared a critical review of the actor's star product, her Raspberry Spread, and wrote, "The spread is so watery, it makes your bread soggy. It is small, terrible texture, and way too sweet." In response, another critic shared a video that highlighted the spread's runny consistency and compared it to "raspberry sauce." Given all this, it's safe to say that Lilibet is likely better off doing her own thing in her adulthood.