Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hairspray Hiatus Left Her Looking As Deflated As Trump's Combover
When it comes to Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair and makeup, the former Fox News host's preferred strategy appears to be the bigger, the better. In recent years, Guilfoyle's piled on the hair extensions, making her locks look completely unrealistic simply due to their sheer length and volume. Then, in her quest for more volume, the U.S. ambassador to Greece looked like she was embracing the cringey 2000s Bumpit trend to give her locks some added lift. While these looks are pretty over the top, when Guilfoyle ditched volumizing products, the result wasn't impressive either.
In a June 2019 Instagram pic, Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée's hair looked unusually flat on top. Since her hair's cut off by the framing, it's difficult to determine its length or if extensions could be weighing it down. However, it's at least well below her shoulders, and the straight, long locks accentuate this lack of balance, making the top look pulled down. On the one hand, taking a break from hairspray could be a boon to Guilfoyle's hair.
As board-certified dermatologist May Hall warned Byrdie, "If used excessively or too frequently it can damage or weaken your hair strands." She elaborated, "The alcohol contained in hairspray can also bind to oils on your scalp which can make you more prone to dandruff and buildup." However, to give herself some lift, Guilfoyle might also want to ditch her signature hair extensions. When she's rocking her natural locks, the overall look is a lot fluffier, since there aren't any heavy add-in pieces. In fact, even with sleeker styles where her hair is pressed close to her head, the effect is still more harmonious.
Trump's hair issues aren't so easy to fix
Even when it looks flat on top, Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to have plenty of hair, with or without extensions. However, sadly, the same can't be said for Donald Trump, whose currently balding 'do lacks the lushness of his "Apprentice" era. Similar to his almost daughter-in-law, the president has been said to have tried various methods to pump up the volume. Over the years, Trump has been rumored to have had hair transplants and a scalp reduction, with various cosmetic surgeons using photographic evidence to support their assertions. As for products, one person claims that the divisive politician is a fan of CHI Helmet Head hairspray. However, this product's most-touted feature is its hold, so if Trump does use it, it likely wouldn't help him much in the volume department.
In 2016, the president lamented his lack of success with the styling product more generally. "Hairspray's not like it used to be, it used to be real good," he complained (via FactCheck.org). Perhaps due to these frustrations, by 2018, Trump appeared to have given up on styling products altogether. The former reality star may have regretted this decision when blustery weather gave his hair a surprising amount of lift, though, blowing his locks in different directions.
Fast-forward to 2025, and Trump has been sporting a disheveled hairstyle even when he's indoors. The president's 70s are easily his worst hair decade thus far, and he may have grown tired of constant hairstyling debacles. As image consultant Daniel Johnson explained to Gentleman's Journal, "Right now his hair and head look like they've had an argument and are trying to get away from each other." Guilfoyle, on the other hand, doesn't quite have that problem (yet).