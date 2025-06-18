Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hairspray Hiatus Left Her Looking As Deflated As Trump's Combover

When it comes to Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair and makeup, the former Fox News host's preferred strategy appears to be the bigger, the better. In recent years, Guilfoyle's piled on the hair extensions, making her locks look completely unrealistic simply due to their sheer length and volume. Then, in her quest for more volume, the U.S. ambassador to Greece looked like she was embracing the cringey 2000s Bumpit trend to give her locks some added lift. While these looks are pretty over the top, when Guilfoyle ditched volumizing products, the result wasn't impressive either.

In a June 2019 Instagram pic, Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée's hair looked unusually flat on top. Since her hair's cut off by the framing, it's difficult to determine its length or if extensions could be weighing it down. However, it's at least well below her shoulders, and the straight, long locks accentuate this lack of balance, making the top look pulled down. On the one hand, taking a break from hairspray could be a boon to Guilfoyle's hair.

As board-certified dermatologist May Hall warned Byrdie, "If used excessively or too frequently it can damage or weaken your hair strands." She elaborated, "The alcohol contained in hairspray can also bind to oils on your scalp which can make you more prone to dandruff and buildup." However, to give herself some lift, Guilfoyle might also want to ditch her signature hair extensions. When she's rocking her natural locks, the overall look is a lot fluffier, since there aren't any heavy add-in pieces. In fact, even with sleeker styles where her hair is pressed close to her head, the effect is still more harmonious.