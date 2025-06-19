Meet JoJo Siwa's New Boyfriend, Chris Hughes

In 2024, it looked like JoJo Siwa had her post-"Dance Moms" career all figured out. Like Madonna or the controversial Kanye West before her, she would become an enfant terrible of pop music. After releasing her song "Karma" and dressing like a Gen-Z Gene Simmons, Siwa's interviews made headlines. "I wanna start a new genre of music, they said 'what do you mean?'" Siwa told Billboard. "I said, 'Well, it's called gay pop.'"

With this comment, Siwa had positioned herself as a pop provocateur and received some serious backlash. "[T]egan and [S]ara have been putting out lesbian pop music longer than JoJo Siwa has been alive," said one user on X. "[Y]et she thinks she's inventing the gay pop genre?? The audacity of that girl is something." Whether Siwa had discovered a new genre or was indebted to her forefathers (foremothers?) like the similarly controversial Miley Cyrus, she had certainly grabbed people's attention with "Karma," which garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. However, the drama over Siwa's rebrand meant her subsequent song, "Guilty Pleasure," failed to gain the same traction.

In 2025, Siwa returned to what she knew best –- reality television -– and entered "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." But on the show, the self-proclaimed "CEO of Gay Pop," seemed to have her eyes set on a member of the opposite sex. Siwa had formed a strong bond with U.K. reality television star Chris Hughes, a bond that viewers soon began speculating about as a romance. Which begs the question: Who is the man that stole Siwa's heart?