You Definitely Recognize Mia From Yellowstone And She's Gorgeous In Real Life

With two famous actors for parents, it's no wonder Eden Brolin is such a natural in front of the camera. The daughter of "Dune" actor Josh Brolin and Alice Adair, Eden has been immersed in the acting world since she was a child. In an interview with Fatherly, Josh described how his acting career occasionally interfered with his life as a father of four. "I was always into being a dad. But I was always worried about not working," Josh explained. "The day after Eden was born, I was on a plane for New York to do a pilot. It was horrible." Despite growing up knowing the downsides that acting can bring, Josh's daughter chose to pursue a career as an actor just like her parents.

"[Acting] was something that I had grown up around a little bit, but in pretty limited capacity. I think there was a curiosity; it was just sort of like a little fire that was stoked with just kind of slowly learning more," Eden explained of her decision to pursue acting (via CrypticRock). Although she's one of many gorgeous "Yellowstone" actors, Eden had plenty of previous acting roles from which fans would definitely recognize her. Just like "Yellowstone's" stunning Laramie, Brolin is known for both her on-screen talent and off-screen beauty.

For fans who wonder why Eden is one of the "Yellowstone" actors who look so familiar, search no further. The real life beauty is a multi-talented performer who has captured people's attention long before Mia from "Yellowstone" even existed.