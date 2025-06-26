Bruce Springsteen's Friendship With Michelle Obama Is The Perfect Revenge Against Trump

Bruce Springsteen and Michelle Obama also talked about therapy and its importance as well as the value of growing emotionally. That's another thing that we're guessing isn't high on Donald Trump's list of things to do. For Michelle and Springsteen to talk so comfortably and openly together about the emotional issues that many of us have faced is something that we can't ever imagine hearing from Trump. And it's not the type of relationship that Trump might be able to have with someone. Anthony Scaramucci, one of Trump's former White House communications directors, once said of the president in an interview with The New Statesman, "[Trump] has no friends. You might interact with him, but he's so transactional that you're actually not his friend."

Springsteen's relationship with Michelle and Barack Obama goes back years. Much of it is behind the scenes, but in 2023, Michelle appeared onstage as a backup singer with Springsteen for his song "Glory Days" in Barcelona along with Patti Scialfa and Kate Capshaw, the wife of Steven Spielberg. And Barack and Springsteen worked together on the podcast and book "Renegades: Born in the USA" where the two talk about their lives.

Trump, on the other hand, seems to be more keen on fighting with high profile stars who don't like him. Along with Springsteen and the Obamas, Trump's shown that he's jealous of Taylor Swift, he's long feuded with Rosie O'Donnell, and he's come after Oprah and Beyoncé, among others.