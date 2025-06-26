Old-School First Lady Outfits That Should Make A Comeback

As long as we've had presidents roaming the halls of the White House, first ladies have been a staple in American society. Although they lack the executive authority of the president, their political influence is nothing to sneeze at. From engaging in diplomatic work to promoting social causes, each first lady is a powerhouse in her own right. Throughout history, many first ladies have used fashion to channel their political power. In some cases, couture has served as a way for first ladies to communicate or show solidarity with the public.

As you might expect, first ladies face enormous scrutiny when it comes to their clothing. In addition to all of the weird rules the first lady is forced to follow, the FLOTUS must also try and stay two steps ahead of fashion critics. Speaking with Women's Wear Daily, fashion designer Hervé Pierre noted that adaptability is the key to building a successful FLOTUS wardrobe. "The panorama of the wardrobe for a First Lady is so big because there are so many events that need to be fulfilled," Pierre explained. "I must say it's a very creative practice." It's also a practice that has stumped some first ladies — just ask the perpetrators of the most scandalous first lady outfits ever worn. On the flip side, some first lady outfits are so good they deserve a second look. That said, let's travel back in time and check out some old-school first lady outfits that seriously need to make a comeback.