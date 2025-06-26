Old-School First Lady Outfits That Should Make A Comeback
As long as we've had presidents roaming the halls of the White House, first ladies have been a staple in American society. Although they lack the executive authority of the president, their political influence is nothing to sneeze at. From engaging in diplomatic work to promoting social causes, each first lady is a powerhouse in her own right. Throughout history, many first ladies have used fashion to channel their political power. In some cases, couture has served as a way for first ladies to communicate or show solidarity with the public.
As you might expect, first ladies face enormous scrutiny when it comes to their clothing. In addition to all of the weird rules the first lady is forced to follow, the FLOTUS must also try and stay two steps ahead of fashion critics. Speaking with Women's Wear Daily, fashion designer Hervé Pierre noted that adaptability is the key to building a successful FLOTUS wardrobe. "The panorama of the wardrobe for a First Lady is so big because there are so many events that need to be fulfilled," Pierre explained. "I must say it's a very creative practice." It's also a practice that has stumped some first ladies — just ask the perpetrators of the most scandalous first lady outfits ever worn. On the flip side, some first lady outfits are so good they deserve a second look. That said, let's travel back in time and check out some old-school first lady outfits that seriously need to make a comeback.
Frances Folsom Cleveland rocked Fairycore before it was TikTok-approved
Take an algorithmic dive into the fashion side of TikTok and you're bound to find countless examples of the fairy aesthetic. This micro-trend is characterized by ethereal vibes and nature themes: think earthy color palettes, gauzy fabrics, and lots of floral embellishments. Although fairy-inspired fashion skyrocketed in popularity during the mid-2020s, elements of this trend have existed for longer than you might expect. In fact, during the late 19th century, first lady Frances Folsom Cleveland rocked a fairy-esque gown that would be right at home on our modern-day social media feeds.
Frances wore this garment in May 1886 on the day she married president Grover Cleveland. The gown features a billowy satin skirt with delicate silk details. Vibrant orange blossoms and ivy leaves line the edges of the dress. On the bodice, a decorative seam crawls up the waistline, unfolding into a dramatic V-neck. Throughout the ages, there have been numerous wedding dresses of first ladies that missed the mark — however, as far as we're concerned, this one is a perfect 10.
Even during the 1800s, Frances' sartorial style had a colossal impact on American society. According to The White House Historical Association, department stores gradually stopped selling bustles after a reporter claimed that Frances was no longer wearing them. The former first lady was well-aware of the public attention surrounding her wardrobe. Purportedly, she once told a staff member: "I suppose I shall have to adopt the style to suit the newspapers."
This outerwear was a luxe look for Eleanor Roosevelt
Eleanor Roosevelt became the first lady in 1932 when her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt won the presidential election. FDR's four-term presidency was marked by several major events, including the Great Depression and World War II. These social conditions left the FLOTUS in a sartorial conundrum. On one hand, she needed to dress the part of a first lady; however, it would have been disastrous to wear lavish clothing while America was in the throes of an economic crisis. Thus, Eleanor adopted a low-key wardrobe that emphasized comfort and relatability.
Although she wasn't exactly a fashion icon, Eleanor certainly knew how to serve a look. In November 1932, the first lady showed off her sartorial prowess in a chic outerwear look with cutting-edge flare. For this occasion, Eleanor donned a wool trench coat and Mary Jane Heels. She accessorized with gloves, a leather satchel, and a trendy-at-the-time cloche hat. For the finishing touch, she added the ultimate 1930s accessory: a mink stole draped around her neck.
In mid-2024, vintage fur came roaring back from the archives, capturing the interest of celebs and fashion designers alike. Although the fashion world remains divided over the ethical issues regarding wearing any type of fur, designer Bach Mai noted that this material isn't likely to disappear anytime soon. "Fur will always have a luxury aura about it," Mai told Vogue. "There is a desire for it." Considering the revival of the vintage fur and faux fur look, we think Eleanor's outfit could make a comeback.
Mamie Eisenhower proved that polka-dots are timeless
Mamie Eisenhower moved into the White House in 1953 when her husband Dwight D. Eisenhower took office. During this era, America entered a period of massive economic growth. Factory and union jobs dominated the landscape, and middle class families flocked to tidy suburban neighborhoods. Traditional gender roles also defined this era, with many women opting to stay home and perform domestic labor.
In addition to societal changes, fashion also had a dramatic shakeup during the Eisenhower years. The 1950s gave way to the housewife aesthetic, which consisted of A-line skirts, wiggle dresses, and fitted waists. Mamie embraced these fashion trends, which ultimately helped boost their popularity. According to White House historian Lina Mann, Mamie was incredibly fashion-forward. "She loved to accessorize," Mann told People in 2021, "so she would have a full set of jewelry with a double- or triple-chain of pearls, matching earrings and a signature charm bracelet."
Throughout her time in the spotlight, Mamie sported an array of iconic looks. One of her best outfits came in 1954 when the former first lady stepped out in a breathtaking polka-dot dress. The garment featured a full skirt, a square neckline, and ruched sleeves. Mamie paired the look with pearl jewelry and a sleek fascinator. Thanks to its classic design and timeless pattern, this dress looks just as chic today as it did when Mamie wore it over 70 years ago.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was just too sweet in this bubblegum-pink gown
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, wife of John F. Kennedy, became the first lady in 1961 and wasted no time raising the bar for FLOTUS fashion. Her love for haute couture was as famous as her legendary bouffant hairstyle. Onassis was known for her plush, sophisticated wardrobe that included labels like Chanel, Gucci, and Ann Lowe. She wasn't afraid to take risks with her fashion choices — a move that ultimately landed her among the first ladies who broke all the fashion rules. Thanks to her innovative approach to fashion, Onassis helped usher in some of the most quintessential 1960s trends, including shift dresses, pill hats, and leopard print.
Onassis' fashion journey is full of standout moments, but one of her most iconic looks was this bubblegum-pink dress by Christian Dior. Decades before Gwyneth Paltrow wowed the world in a charming pink Ralph Lauren ballgown at the 1999 Oscars, the former FLOTUS wore this adorable number in 1962 while meeting with French diplomats. Her strapless frock featured a snug waste and an elegant full skirt. Onassis paired the look with ivory opera gloves and pink pumps. Her chestnut hair was teased to the high heavens, and she crowned the hairstyle with a barrette in the shape of a stylized sun. Speaking with Fashionista in 2013, author Kate Betts noted that Onassis had uniquely sharp instincts when it came to fashion. "She knew exactly how she wanted to look, what she wanted to wear, and how she wanted to present herself," the expert shared. "Not every first lady has that."
Lady Bird Johnson shone brightly in this all-yellow outfit
When Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Johnson became FLOTUS in 1963, America was in crisis mode. Former president John F. Kennedy had just been assassinated, and then-vice president Lyndon B. Johnson was immediately ushered into the role of commander in chief. For Lady Bird, becoming the first lady wasn't just about embracing her new duties — it was also a matter of living up to the sartorial legacy of the previous first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy. In an interview for White House History Live, historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell noted that Lady Bird initially struggled to stand out in the fashion world. "If anything, they resented her for not being as fashion forward as Jackie [Kennedy Onassis]," the expert explained.
Ultimately, Lady Bird took heed of the criticism, and she updated her wardrobe with bright colors and cutting-edge designs. By the mid-1960s, she was considered one of the best-dressed women in the world. In 1968, the former FLOTUS held a fashion show at the White House to showcase the connection between fashion and American identity.
Throughout her tenure, Lady Bird had plenty of fashion home runs — however, one of our favorites was this canary yellow look she wore during a public appearance in the 1970s. Lady Bird was a ray of sunshine in the outfit, which included flowy slacks and a ribbed cotton shirt. With her point collar and button cuffs, the FLOTUS managed to look polished while giving off a playful, approachable vibe. And since elevated basics never go out of style, this look is as timeless as it is charming.
This chiffon gown was so nice, Betty Ford wore it thrice
Betty Ford burst into the White House in 1974 when her husband Gerald Ford became president. This former FLOTUS was known for her bold wardrobe, which featured head-turning designs and loads of vibrant colors. Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter in 2022, costume designer Signe Sejlund noted that there were no limits when it came to Betty's style. "Betty was so sassy and sexy and had the most fun with her wardrobe," the expert stated.
Not only did Betty deliver a slew of iconic fashion moments, but she also courted some sartorial controversies. In 1977, the former FLOTUS sparked a media frenzy when she wore pants on her husband's last day in office. Critics blasted her for this vestiary decision, which was considered wildly inappropriate for a woman of her status. Ultimately, Betty's salacious slacks went down in history as one of the biggest scandals that will always haunt First Ladies.
Betty's style was also all about the chiffon. The former first lady donned many flowing chiffon dresses in a wide range of colors, including peach, key lime green, groovy pink florals, and more. Our personal favorite is a floral chiffon gown she wore three times between 1976 and 1977. The blue and white frock features a boat neck and floor-length sleeves that open at the elbows. For extra glam, she added a matching belt and some pearl jewelry. In 1988, the dress was donated to the Ford Library Museum. We would love to see this dreamy floral look become all the rage once again all these years later.
Rosalynn Carter channeled all-American vibes in this gingham frock
When Rosalynn Carter became the First Lady in 1977, she didn't exactly bowl critics over with her sartorial choices. Unlike the glamorous Jackie Onassis or the adventurous Betty Ford, Rosalynn took a low-key approach to fashion. The Georgia native wasn't too keen on fashion trends; instead, she preferred clothing that made her feel comfortable. "Mrs. Carter's style is conservative," the Washington Post declared in 1977. "She likes covered up designs with raised necklines and long sleeves. Her clothes aren't particularly youthful but they don't age her either."
Rosalynn may have lacked the trailblazing fashion sense of other First Ladies, but her style was anything but drab. Her wardrobe was elegant, dignified, and minimalist — plus, she was a pro at accessorizing.
In July 1976, Rosalynn served an incredible patriotic look while campaigning with her husband Jimmy Carter. On this occasion, she wore a blue gingham dress with puffed sleeves and a bulky point collar. She complemented the look with heels and a black belt. For the finishing touch, Rosalynn added a red bandana tied meticulously around her neck. Not only did she look stunning in the dress, but she also proved to be a pro at keeping her outfits on theme. This red, white, and blue ensemble was an obvious nod to the American flag, and it just might have been a lucky charm for her husband's campaign: A few months later, Jimmy Carter would win the election and become the 39th POTUS.
Nancy Reagan brought the monochrome maximalism
When Ronald Reagan became president in 1981, his wife Nancy Reagan pledged to take a hands-on role within the administration. Nancy was known for her detail-oriented style, which she applied to all aspects of her first lady position. During her time in the White House, Nancy took the liberty of reorganizing several presidential events, and she even commissioned new dinnerware for the White House.
Nancy was also determined to make her mark on the fashion world. The former first lady had a penchant for designers like Valentino and Bill Blass. Her outfits were often custom-made and she adored luxurious materials like fur and feathers. Nancy's lavish taste sparked plenty of controversy during her time in the spotlight. Some heralded her as a fashion icon, but others criticized her for spending a fortune on clothes while America's poverty rate continued to climb.
Despite the controversy surrounding her wardrobe, Nancy's style is an enduring part of her legacy. One of her best fashion moments came in 1981 when the FLOTUS attended the royal wedding of Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Princess Diana. For this occasion, she donned a baby pink skirt with a matching jacket and blouse. In typical '80s fashion, Nancy piled on the accessories: a silk scarf, a pink bowler hat, and lots of pearl jewelry. This outfit could have been a maximalist nightmare, but Nancy masterfully kept things toned down by pairing her accessories with simple garments and a monochrome palette.
Hillary Clinton lassoed our hearts in this Western ensemble
Before she was a candidate in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton served as the first lady alongside her husband Bill Clinton. Over the years, the stunning transformation of Hillary Clinton has continued to inspire and intrigue the public. Throughout her career, she managed to define her look more than just about any FLOTUS in history. Today, Hillary is inextricably tied to her signature look: the pantsuit (or the power suit, as some call it). According to expert Dr. Adam Galinsky, Hillary's emblematic pantsuit is more than just a fashion statement — it's also a symbol of her leadership style. "It is a conservative outfit, which fits her reputation for being risk-averse. And it speaks to her no-nonsense competence," Galinsky told Vogue in 2016.
Though she may be the queen of power suits, Hillary does happen to have a surprisingly diverse wardrobe. Case in point: In 1995, the former FLOTUS donned a Western wear look that made us want to hoot and holler. Hillary's outfit featured a linen maxi dress with full sleeves and a flat collar. She paired the look with a beige ranch hat and fringed cowboy boots. For extra flare, the political icon added shiny disk earrings and a chunky beaded necklace. This outfit is so timeless we can't decide if it belongs in a John Wayne film or at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. Regardless, we think it's time for Hillary to bring it back from the archives.
Laura Bush looked glam as can be on the red carpet in this satin gown
Laura Bush moved into the White House in 2001 with her husband, former President George W. Bush. Mrs. Bush was always dressed to impress, but admittedly, she wasn't all that interested in fashion. "I'm not much of a shopper," the former FLOTUS told Oprah Winfrey in 2001. "I like to shop for antiques." Nonetheless, Laura was keenly aware of the inevitable buzz around her wardrobe. According to her former chief of staff Anita McBride, Laura meticulously curated her closet, often choosing pieces that evoked public policy and current events. "There are first ladies who are generally interested in fashion and follow the trends," McBride told People in 2021. "But all first ladies, Laura Bush included, really do feel this sense that all the eyes of the world are upon them."
During her White House stint, Laura delivered a cornucopia of amazing looks from designers like Michael Faircloth,Oscar de la Renta, and others. However, one of her stand-out fashion moments occurred during a state dinner in 2001. For this occasion, Laura slipped into a show-stopping red gown designed by Arnold Scassi. The dress featured a pink bodice with red lace layered on top. Other details included gold sequins and a pristine bow on the waistline. Laura accessorized the look with a dazzling bib diamond necklace and matching earrings. Nowadays, as fashion becomes increasingly focused on sustainability and the value of re-wearing garments, we'd love to see Laura take this legendary look for another spin.