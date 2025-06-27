Celebs Who Showed Up To Court In Inappropriate Outfits

Michael Jackson was a one-of-a-kind talent, but he was also a one-of-a-kind character. For all of his eccentricity, however, he was not known to be underdressed. In fact, the star often looked like he was ready for the stage, even when casually roaming the streets. That is the vibe Jackson brought to court when he first started attending his trial for child molestation in 2005. Reporters and the public alike were puzzled by his choices that first week, as his outfits included things like flashy waistcoats, brocaded vests, colored armbands, and British regimental medals.

Next came a single day when M.J. showed up looking somewhat normal — or as normal as he got — dressed in black trousers, a white shirt, and a red tie, which he accessorized with a stylish pair of glasses. But the appropriate courthouse look was a one-off, and what came next was far more surprising than waistcoat jewelry.

Jackson did not originally show up on March 11 because he claimed to be in the hospital with a back issue. After the judge gave him an hour to arrive in court, the King of Pop rolled in wearing a black blazer over a white T-shirt — and a baggy pair of blue pajama pants with slippers. "I told Michael to come to court the way he was dressed," Jackson's lawyer Tom Mesereau said on "Time Presents: Celebrities on Trial" (via Entertainment Weekly). "Don't risk losing bail and risk being in jail throughout the rest of the trial."