What Vanessa Trump Looks Like Underneath All The Makeup
Since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump hasn't been as active in the public eye as other members of her famous family, usually only joining them for the most important events, such as Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. The socialite did return to the spotlight in a major way in 2025 after news broke that Vanessa was dating mega golf star Tiger Woods, with the development being especially juicy considering her ex-husband had just ended his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Don Jr. had also started seeing a much younger woman, Bettina Anderson. But new romance aside, Vanessa has kept a relatively low profile and remains focused on raising their five children.
However, while she might not be voicing her support for her former father-in-law on Fox News or praising Donald on her social media pages like many of the divisive politician's most loyal supporters, the socialite might be taking glam tips from outspoken MAGA women like Guilfoyle and even the president himself. In one of her rare public appearances with the Trump clan in 2024, Vanessa joined Don Jr. and their kids at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, to support Donald's third presidential run.
The mom-of-five kept it simple in an all-white look, but sadly her monochromatic outfit ended up highlighting just how bad and overdone her fake tan was — it even could've rivalled some of Donald's worst fake tan fails — while Vanessa's uneven foundation application and too-light concealer certainly didn't help matters either. In fact, the former model would have been better off ditching the self-tanner and makeup altogether, as her barefaced photos have frequently proven she looks younger and more stunning when she embraces her natural beauty. These include a makeup-free selfie she posted back in 2016, showing her spending quality time with her and Don Jr.'s middle child, Tristan.
Vanessa showcased her clear skin and gorgeous features
Without the fake tan blunders and heavy makeup, Vanessa Trump's clear and glowing skin, gorgeous natural features, and sharp jawline were all highlighted in the selfie she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. The model-turned-socialite proved that the wrong beauty products and too much time tanning can definitely age you, as she looked noticeably younger in the barefaced selfie than she did at a presidential debate just a month prior, sporting full glam and an intense fake tan yet again. In the image, Vanessa also appeared super cozy and comfortable as she cuddled with one of her sons. "I'm having a sleepover with my little man Tristan!" the sweet snap was captioned.
Vanessa isn't the only one of Donald Trump Jr.'s exes whose natural look trumps (see what we did there?) their more primped and primed appearance. Back in 2017, social media users got a rare glimpse at what Kimberly Guilfoyle looks like without makeup when she posted a pic of herself and her son Ronan seemingly waiting for their flight at an airport.
Like Vanessa, going barefaced took years off Guilfoyle's appearance, and we could finally see her gorgeous eyes minus the heavy eye makeup she typically wears. Unfortunately, cakey makeup has practically become the former Fox News host's signature look since she hopped onboard the MAGA train. Splotchy fake tan only makes things worse, which was the case during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2023. At the time, she proudly appeared onstage alongside her then-fiancé but unfortunately, Guilfoyle's worst tan blunder had us convinced she hit the spray booth with Donald Trump.