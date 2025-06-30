What Vanessa Trump Looks Like Underneath All The Makeup

Since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump hasn't been as active in the public eye as other members of her famous family, usually only joining them for the most important events, such as Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. The socialite did return to the spotlight in a major way in 2025 after news broke that Vanessa was dating mega golf star Tiger Woods, with the development being especially juicy considering her ex-husband had just ended his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Don Jr. had also started seeing a much younger woman, Bettina Anderson. But new romance aside, Vanessa has kept a relatively low profile and remains focused on raising their five children.

However, while she might not be voicing her support for her former father-in-law on Fox News or praising Donald on her social media pages like many of the divisive politician's most loyal supporters, the socialite might be taking glam tips from outspoken MAGA women like Guilfoyle and even the president himself. In one of her rare public appearances with the Trump clan in 2024, Vanessa joined Don Jr. and their kids at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, to support Donald's third presidential run.

The mom-of-five kept it simple in an all-white look, but sadly her monochromatic outfit ended up highlighting just how bad and overdone her fake tan was — it even could've rivalled some of Donald's worst fake tan fails — while Vanessa's uneven foundation application and too-light concealer certainly didn't help matters either. In fact, the former model would have been better off ditching the self-tanner and makeup altogether, as her barefaced photos have frequently proven she looks younger and more stunning when she embraces her natural beauty. These include a makeup-free selfie she posted back in 2016, showing her spending quality time with her and Don Jr.'s middle child, Tristan.