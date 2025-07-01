Karoline Leavitt Revealed Who Does Her Horrible Makeup (& It's Not The Flex She Thinks It Is)
It's gotten to the point where White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's iffy looks are more newsworthy than her historic career and youthful presence in American politics. The press secretary is especially known for dressing older than she really is, and her fashion choices outside the geriatric category are also often brought into question. While many have noticed that Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style, we'd argue it also played a part in messing with her makeup routine, which some days seems even worse than her wardrobe.
Leavitt has had plenty of bad makeup looks to date, both before and during her political career. There have even been moments in which her overdone cosmetics made her look almost as old as her nearly-60-year-year old husband, Nicholas Riccio. Though she gave credit where credit was due to the television makeup artists who sometimes contributed last-minute tweaks to her looks, she proudly threw herself under the bus and took responsibility for some issues. "I can't take all of the credit because when I arrive at the networks, the amazing hair and makeup teams provide touch-ups," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Daily Mail. "However, most of the time, I do interviews from my home studio and I'm my own glam team!" It's possible Leavitt expected praise for revealing her self-induced makeup flubs. However, it probably would have been best if she'd kept that information to herself, rather than provide the public with more ammo.
She desperately needs makeup help
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's makeup confession wasn't the first time the young government official has exposed her own bad application skills, though we're still embarrassed for her, nonetheless. Regardless if she continues to naively own up to her poor work or, perhaps, one day decides to place the blame on somebody else, she undoubtedly needs a professional makeup artist to take the reins and fix her recurring foundation issues. Both she and White House director of media affairs, Sonny Joy Nelson, for example, neared President Donald Trump levels of orange in an October 8, 2024 photo Leavitt shared on Instagram.
It appears Leavitt is perfectly content with her makeup, regardless of what others think about it. Some social media analysts, however, thought she'd be better off sticking with her natural looks, rather than needlessly depending on cosmetics to enhance them. "Does anyone else agree with me that Karoline Leavitt should stop slathering her whole face with massive amounts of makeup and go back to this?" one X user wrote, referencing one of her college softball photos. No matter how Leavitt approaches her appearance, we'll still concede she's aged like fine wine, at least, compared to her husband, Nicholas Riccio.