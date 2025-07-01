Karoline Leavitt Revealed Who Does Her Horrible Makeup (& It's Not The Flex She Thinks It Is)

It's gotten to the point where White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's iffy looks are more newsworthy than her historic career and youthful presence in American politics. The press secretary is especially known for dressing older than she really is, and her fashion choices outside the geriatric category are also often brought into question. While many have noticed that Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style, we'd argue it also played a part in messing with her makeup routine, which some days seems even worse than her wardrobe.

Leavitt has had plenty of bad makeup looks to date, both before and during her political career. There have even been moments in which her overdone cosmetics made her look almost as old as her nearly-60-year-year old husband, Nicholas Riccio. Though she gave credit where credit was due to the television makeup artists who sometimes contributed last-minute tweaks to her looks, she proudly threw herself under the bus and took responsibility for some issues. "I can't take all of the credit because when I arrive at the networks, the amazing hair and makeup teams provide touch-ups," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Daily Mail. "However, most of the time, I do interviews from my home studio and I'm my own glam team!" It's possible Leavitt expected praise for revealing her self-induced makeup flubs. However, it probably would have been best if she'd kept that information to herself, rather than provide the public with more ammo.