Tragic Details About Rachael Ray's Husband John Cusimano

If you've been following celebrity cook Rachael Ray throughout her impressive career, then you have likely seen a scruffy, long-haired man occasionally by her side. That's her husband, John Cusimano, and he's been her number one fan since the beginning (even before her syndicated fame on the "Rachael Ray" talk show). Ray and Cusimano tied the knot in 2005 and have spoken very highly of each other and their relationship to the press. "We balance each other, we always have," Ray told People in 2021. However, their time in the limelight hasn't solely been focused on their soulmate status; the public has found flaws in their partnership, so much so that The List compiled some of the biggest red flags in Cusimano and Ray's relationship.

As an active musician, it's clear that Cusimano is comfortable living in the public eye, but thanks to his wife's multimillion-dollar business — making her one of the wealthiest Food Network stars — Cusimano has been dogged by publicity, and it's not always positive. He has not only come under fire for his marriage to Ray, but has also been at the center of scandalous speculations. On top of that, Cusimano has tragically lost loved ones, homes, and even dreams of superstardom.