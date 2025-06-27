Karoline Leavitt's Big, Beautiful White House Video Totally Backfires: 'Like An SNL Skit'
As the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has ample experience in front of the camera. Even so, her delivery strategies have a habit of missing the mark at the worst possible moment. Recently, Leavitt made a big blunder by emulating Donald Trump's penchant for insults. This time around, she released a video promoting her boss's "One Big Beautiful Bill," in the process making an entirely different mistake by trying to channel his salesmanship style.
For starters, she stepped boldly out to meet the camera, à la a 1990s infomercial. Her team similarly utilized a jangly, overly cheerful score, which only added to the corniness. Since it's supposed to be background music, the volume really needed to be lowered so it didn't lead to a jarring competition with Leavitt's talking points. And, to top it all off, a goofy and unnecessary push wipe transitioned to show the White House staffer in the very same spot, concluding her message.
In hindsight, Leavitt could have taken more time to craft her message. While Trump wants things wrapped up by July 4, the Senate isn't ready to vote yet, since they're working on making revisions to the aforementioned bill. On social media, people had an absolute field day with his press secretary's big presentation. "Wait this wasn't an snl sketch?" joked one poster on X, formerly known as Twitter. A viewer on Instagram made the same comparison. Another took a swipe at Leavitt's music choice, querying, "What is this background music? It's like from a 1970s ____ film."
Karoline Leavitt may have looked to her boss's old commercials for inspiration
On more than one occasion, Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how obsessed she is with Donald Trump. Somewhat hilariously, her video message has some of the vibes of the president's ad for the hugely controversial Trump University. Even though it was founded in the mid-2000s, the commercial feels decidedly of the early-1990s. It also suffers from a mismatched score that tries way too hard to amp up the drama, and includes a similarly bizarre approach to line delivery, with Trump speaking earnestly to the camera.
Naturally, the former real estate mogul did a bunch of actual 1990s-era ads too, including one for Pizza Hut. Trump has had a legendary love affair with fast food and, as one viewer quipped on Instagram, in response to Leavitt's cringey video, "Why does this sound like a McDonalds ad for a Big Mac." Once again, though, the divisive politician was first, starring in a McDonald's commercial back in 2002. However, he was promoting a different burger, and some viewers might be a little creeped out by Grimace's appearance alongside him.
Regardless of where Leavitt's inspiration ultimately came from, hopefully she'll try a different approach next time, and a different wardrobe with it. In her promo clip, the youngest White House press secretary in history's garish pink pantsuit proved to be an unfortunate choice. Time and again, Leavitt's attempts at Barbiecore have been complete fashion fails. Likewise, Leavitt's enthusiasm for pink has led to some brutal nicknames, and this time was no exception. "Don't trust this propaganda barbie," one poster commented on Instagram, with others jumping in to eagerly attach this snarky moniker to her too.