Karoline Leavitt's Big, Beautiful White House Video Totally Backfires: 'Like An SNL Skit'

As the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has ample experience in front of the camera. Even so, her delivery strategies have a habit of missing the mark at the worst possible moment. Recently, Leavitt made a big blunder by emulating Donald Trump's penchant for insults. This time around, she released a video promoting her boss's "One Big Beautiful Bill," in the process making an entirely different mistake by trying to channel his salesmanship style.

For starters, she stepped boldly out to meet the camera, à la a 1990s infomercial. Her team similarly utilized a jangly, overly cheerful score, which only added to the corniness. Since it's supposed to be background music, the volume really needed to be lowered so it didn't lead to a jarring competition with Leavitt's talking points. And, to top it all off, a goofy and unnecessary push wipe transitioned to show the White House staffer in the very same spot, concluding her message.

In hindsight, Leavitt could have taken more time to craft her message. While Trump wants things wrapped up by July 4, the Senate isn't ready to vote yet, since they're working on making revisions to the aforementioned bill. On social media, people had an absolute field day with his press secretary's big presentation. "Wait this wasn't an snl sketch?" joked one poster on X, formerly known as Twitter. A viewer on Instagram made the same comparison. Another took a swipe at Leavitt's music choice, querying, "What is this background music? It's like from a 1970s ____ film."