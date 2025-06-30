Karoline Leavitt's Blinding White Blazer Slights Her Blotchy Bronzer Job

Wearing white can make a great summer tan look even darker; it's the oldest trick in the book. That said, it's important to keep in mind that it still has this effect even if you have a bad, blotchy tan. Such is the case with the latest photo Karoline Leavitt was tagged in on Instagram. The White House press secretary was photographed wearing a white blazer and it drew attention to her uneven tan.

We all know Donald Trump's tan has drastically evolved since 2016 and the comparisons are jarring. Interestingly, though, Leavitt's tan fails have been almost worse than Trump's on several occasions. And thanks to that bright white suit, it's easy for us to tell. Leavitt has a serious tan on her chest, but her face is much, much lighter. This is either a case of her makeup no longer being the right shade post-tanning session, or it could imply that she missed a spot when getting herself bronzed — and by "a spot," we mean her whole face. Whatever the reason for the difference in shade, though, we have a feeling that this is not how she wanted her tan to turn out.