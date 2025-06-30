Karoline Leavitt's Blinding White Blazer Slights Her Blotchy Bronzer Job
Wearing white can make a great summer tan look even darker; it's the oldest trick in the book. That said, it's important to keep in mind that it still has this effect even if you have a bad, blotchy tan. Such is the case with the latest photo Karoline Leavitt was tagged in on Instagram. The White House press secretary was photographed wearing a white blazer and it drew attention to her uneven tan.
We all know Donald Trump's tan has drastically evolved since 2016 and the comparisons are jarring. Interestingly, though, Leavitt's tan fails have been almost worse than Trump's on several occasions. And thanks to that bright white suit, it's easy for us to tell. Leavitt has a serious tan on her chest, but her face is much, much lighter. This is either a case of her makeup no longer being the right shade post-tanning session, or it could imply that she missed a spot when getting herself bronzed — and by "a spot," we mean her whole face. Whatever the reason for the difference in shade, though, we have a feeling that this is not how she wanted her tan to turn out.
Karoline Leavitt seems to be opting for a more neutral wardrobe as of late
Not all of Karoline Leavitt's tans are bad. In fact, sometimes when she debuts a fresh tan, we think Donald Trump should actually be taking notes for his own bronzer game. This time, however, the difference between the shades of her face and neck are just too drastic and it distracts from the rest of her look.
Although her white suit definitely exacerbated the look of her uneven tan, we have to give credit where credit is due. While we're used to repeatedly seeing Leavitt's White House Barbie look strike again in countless bold pink ensembles, she's been opting for more neutrals lately. Just a few days prior, Leavitt wore all black in a leggy White House look that gave major Melania Trump vibes. And now she opted for all white instead of the kind of pink look that earned her the "bulls*** Barbie" nickname. We're fans of the updated, neutral color palette she seems to be testing out. She just needs to make sure she keeps that tan in check for her all-around best look.