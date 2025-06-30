Karoline Leavitt's Leggy White House Look Gives Major Melania Vibes (& Trump Surely Loved It)
If there's one thing Karoline Leavitt has done consistently since becoming the youngest White House press secretary in American history, it's sporting pinked-out diva looks that scream White House Barbie — and not in a good way. So, should we be worried that amidst all of the chaos that has been occurring over the past few weeks, Leavitt is all of a sudden wearing all black? Perhaps the Trump staffer is simply mourning the days when her job felt a little bit easier. Or, maybe Leavitt is just channeling her inner Melania Trump. Either way, this 'fit is definitely out of the ordinary for her.
On June 28, Leavitt shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Have a great weekend, everyone!" The photo shows her posing in the Oval Office, looking over her shoulder with a big bag in-hand, implying that she's heading home for a well-deserved weekend off. Leavitt has flaunted her killer legs more than once, and this look was no exception. She put her calf muscles on display with black pumps and a knee-length dress to match.
And, while we couldn't see what the front of this ensemble looked like, it's safe to say that this wasn't the wannabe Barbie disaster that we've come to expect from the outspoken press secretary. In fact, maybe she even has some new fashion inspiration in her life.
Karoline Leavitt's wardrobe is overdue for a revamp
On more than one occasion, Karoline Leavitt has accidentally revealed the most important man in her life, and sadly it's not her husband. Instead, it seems to be none other than her beloved boss, President Donald Trump. So, perhaps it's only natural that the White House press secretary may be taking a page from the first lady's book when it comes to fashion. While Leavitt is known for her super girly, bubblegum pink attire, Melania Trump prefers head-to-toe black. However, in her younger years, Melania was more prone to sporting risqué leg-baring outfits that she would never wear today. Thus, maybe Leavitt decided to make the bestselling author's classic style her own by showing off her impressive gams.
Seeing photos of her before she took on her current high-profile role makes it abundantly clear that Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style. She frequently seems to be trying out new things with her look and is struggling to land on what works best for her as a result. So, while Melania has certainly had no shortage of fashion fails herself, maybe using her as style inspiration will help Leavitt discover her own signature look.