Tragic Details About Jessica Chastain

The following article contains mentions of suicide and mental health issues.

For decades, Jessica Chastain has proved she isn't like other actors. From her first professional role in an episode of "ER" back in 2004 to her groundbreaking work in "Zero Dark Thirty" and her Oscar-winning performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," she's had a remarkable career. However, Chastain has had to fight tooth and nail to end up where she is today, and she's endured a number of tragic circumstances in her life.

Her poverty-stricken upbringing, heartbreaking familial losses, and difficulty in her professional life have not only given the actor perspective, but her ability to overcome so much over the years also demonstrates her character. Where some might let tragedy steer their lives, Chastain has made it clear that she is purely in control of her own destiny. "I'm quite rebellious," she said at the Marrakech Film Festival (via Variety) in November 2023. "[Whenever] the industry and the world starts seeing me as one kind of actress, I will push against it. [I need] to show that no one's in charge of me except for me."

The stunning transformation of Chastain, be it her physical, professional, or personal evolution, was made possible by the trials and tribulations she's had to endure. Here are the tragic details about the "Interstellar" star and how they've impacted her life today.