Old Brad Pitt Interview Highlights How Tragic His Life Is Without Angelina Jolie & Kids
Brad Pitt's life has gone through a rather drastic transformation since his nearly 12-year relationship with Angelina Jolie ended in 2016. When the "Fight Club" star chatted with Diane Sawyer, for "Good Morning America," in 2007, he shared that he started his day on a high by singing nursery rhymes to the children he shared with Jolie. Pitt emphasized the significance of these sweet little family moments, gushing, "It is a really special time, a time I value and it's that one-on-one time where you really ask the questions and — and I want to make sure they have that."
For the future Oscar winner, the rest of the day would progress just as joyously since the celebrity couple's home would be filled with the sounds of their children dancing and singing. Unfortunately, those happy noises ceased following his divorce from the "Maria" star and he was left to deal with the fact that he had become one of the many celebrities who are sadly estranged from their kids. Furthermore, Pitt's children might never forgive him for putting them through the infamous September 2016 plane ride that ultimately resulted in his split from Jolie.
As per Associated Press reports compiled by NPR, shocking court documents from the power couple's highly-publicized split alleged that he physically and verbally abused his then-wife during the flight. When an older child verbally intervened, Pitt reportedly charged at them, too. The filings further alleged, "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." In the following years, we saw several signs that Pitt's relationship with his children was crumbling.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Brad Pitt's kids reportedly want nothing to do with him
Pax Jolie-Pitt made it abundantly clear that he had no love for Brad Pitt on Father's Day 2022. According to the Daily Mail, Pax labeled his father a "world class a***hole" in an Instagram Story that included a photo of him accepting his Oscar in 2020. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he added. "You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person." Meanwhile, Pax's sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, made a crucial decision on her 18th birthday that spoke volumes about her relationship with her dad.
According to TMZ, the talented dancer filed a petition to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name on the day she officially became an adult, indicating that the decision had been a long time in the making. Unfortunately for Brad, Shiloh isn't the only one of his kids who doesn't want to carry his last name anymore. People reported that Vivienne Jolie-Pitt notably had her name listed as simply "Vivienne Jolie" for the Playbill of the 2024 play "The Outsiders." Meanwhile, Zahara Jolie-Pitt similarly introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at a 2023 sorority ceremony for Spellman College (via Instagram).
Brad Pitt's reported plan to win back his children's affection only spelled more drama. In September 2024, an InTouch Weekly insider revealed that although the "F1" star's custody agreement with his ex-wife permitted Brad to see Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, the actor didn't want to "force" them into meeting with him. Brad only wants the children to visit him when they actually desire to do so, which means he may be waiting a while.