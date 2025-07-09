Old Brad Pitt Interview Highlights How Tragic His Life Is Without Angelina Jolie & Kids

Brad Pitt's life has gone through a rather drastic transformation since his nearly 12-year relationship with Angelina Jolie ended in 2016. When the "Fight Club" star chatted with Diane Sawyer, for "Good Morning America," in 2007, he shared that he started his day on a high by singing nursery rhymes to the children he shared with Jolie. Pitt emphasized the significance of these sweet little family moments, gushing, "It is a really special time, a time I value and it's that one-on-one time where you really ask the questions and — and I want to make sure they have that."

For the future Oscar winner, the rest of the day would progress just as joyously since the celebrity couple's home would be filled with the sounds of their children dancing and singing. Unfortunately, those happy noises ceased following his divorce from the "Maria" star and he was left to deal with the fact that he had become one of the many celebrities who are sadly estranged from their kids. Furthermore, Pitt's children might never forgive him for putting them through the infamous September 2016 plane ride that ultimately resulted in his split from Jolie.

As per Associated Press reports compiled by NPR, shocking court documents from the power couple's highly-publicized split alleged that he physically and verbally abused his then-wife during the flight. When an older child verbally intervened, Pitt reportedly charged at them, too. The filings further alleged, "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." In the following years, we saw several signs that Pitt's relationship with his children was crumbling.

