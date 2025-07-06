Tragic Details About Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's Four Kids

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship with their children illustrates the beauty of a blended family that genuinely enjoys each other's company and offers up unconditional love, regardless of blood ties. Nevertheless, Hawn and Russell's four kids each grew up in the public eye and in the shadow of their superstar parents, so they have also faced some noteworthy struggles.

Hawn and Russell first met in 1966 while filming "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but sparks did not immediately fly. Hawn went on to marry Gus Trinkonis in 1969, divorced him in 1976, and wed Bill Hudson that same year. Hawn welcomed two children during her second marriage — Oliver Hudson in 1976 and Kate Hudson in 1979. Russell had also been previously married to Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983 and became a dad to son Boston Russell in 1980. After divorcing Bill in 1982, Hawn reconnected with Russell for the 1983 film "Swing Shift." This is when the pair became a couple.

While Hawn and Russell never walked down the aisle together, they started a family in 1986 when their son Wyatt Russell joined the bunch. The whole crew remains close, perhaps from weathering many storms over the years. From a life-changing injury to drug withdrawals, these are the tragic circumstances of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's kids.