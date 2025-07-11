Kimberly Guilfoyle Thinks This Tasteless Trend Makes Her Look Innocent (But It's Really Just Trashy)

To the person who keeps giving Kimberly Guilfoyle styling tips: Please find a new hobby! The U.S. Ambassador to Greece has a serious fascination with bows — an obsession that Guilfoyle, weirdly, shares with Kate Middleton — and it's got to stop. However, unlike the Princess of Wales, Guilfoyle isn't big on giant hair bows (thankfully); she prefers donning mini bows that stretch across her chest. The former Fox News host has notably worn at least three different outfits with this trend. One dress was black, another was baby blue, and the third was red, yet the different hues didn't stop any of them from looking insanely tacky.

It seems like the mini bows are Guilfoyle's attempt at classing up her inappropriate style, but no one is falling for the "aren't I so sweet and innocent" coquettish facade. Bows are typically associated with young girls, but if the former prosecutor thinks putting them all around her cleavage is going to trick people into thinking she's dressed appropriately for events, Guilfoyle is in for a rude awakening.

In February 2025, the Trump staffer shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate Kash Patel becoming the director of the FBI. In the snapshot, everyone seemed to be wearing tasteful attire except for Guilfoyle. Her outfit of choice screamed, "When you have to be at a work function at 7, but the club at 8."