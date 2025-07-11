Kimberly Guilfoyle Thinks This Tasteless Trend Makes Her Look Innocent (But It's Really Just Trashy)
To the person who keeps giving Kimberly Guilfoyle styling tips: Please find a new hobby! The U.S. Ambassador to Greece has a serious fascination with bows — an obsession that Guilfoyle, weirdly, shares with Kate Middleton — and it's got to stop. However, unlike the Princess of Wales, Guilfoyle isn't big on giant hair bows (thankfully); she prefers donning mini bows that stretch across her chest. The former Fox News host has notably worn at least three different outfits with this trend. One dress was black, another was baby blue, and the third was red, yet the different hues didn't stop any of them from looking insanely tacky.
It seems like the mini bows are Guilfoyle's attempt at classing up her inappropriate style, but no one is falling for the "aren't I so sweet and innocent" coquettish facade. Bows are typically associated with young girls, but if the former prosecutor thinks putting them all around her cleavage is going to trick people into thinking she's dressed appropriately for events, Guilfoyle is in for a rude awakening.
In February 2025, the Trump staffer shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate Kash Patel becoming the director of the FBI. In the snapshot, everyone seemed to be wearing tasteful attire except for Guilfoyle. Her outfit of choice screamed, "When you have to be at a work function at 7, but the club at 8."
No one is going to stop Guilfoyle's love of this trend
Somewhat shockingly, Kimberly Guilfoyle even wore this trashy style for her son, Ronan Anthony Villency's, prom pictures. In April 2024, Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée shared a carousel on Instagram to celebrate her only child's special day. "As a mom, there's no greater feeling than witnessing your child embark on milestones like this with confidence and excitement," she gushed as part of her lengthy caption. The sentiment was sweet, but wearing an outfit that's holding the top half of your body together with thoughts and prayers felt like an odd choice in front of your son, his prom date, and all of his friends. Of course, it looked like Villency's date's mom, Jackie Siegel, also dressed down for the happy occasion, wearing a similarly low-cut dress that left little to the imagination.
Two days after President Donald Trump was sworn back into office, Guilfoyle shared a slideshow of photos in a reel on Instagram. "Celebrating with true patriots as President Trump leads us into the next chapter of greatness," she wrote alongside it. Included in the video collage were two photos of the former Fox News host rocking a red dress with three mini bows across the front (where is she even finding these pieces?).
According to a People insider, Don Jr. heavily criticized his then-fiancée's style, reportedly telling Guilfoyle that she needed to cool it with the super-tight, sexy outfits. But it doesn't look like Guilfoyle took her ex's remarks to heart. Regardless, in an exclusive interview with The List, Michelle Washington, "THE" TV style expert and fashion stylist, proclaimed that Guilfoyle should trade her trend obsession for timeless style.