Trump's Pet Name For Melania Proves How Self-Absorbed He Really Is

It seems like there's a new story every day adding more fodder to the theory that President Donald Trump and his longtime wife, Melania Trump, don't have a great relationship. Between the Trumps sticking rigidly to outdated gender roles at home and Donald subtly confirming his marriage to Melania is a mess behind closed doors, it shouldn't be a massive surprise to learn that the divisive politician's pet name for his wife won't be making it into a Hallmark movie any time soon.

While in Iowa speaking at the Salute to America event, in July 2025, Donald overshared by proudly telling the audience his pet name for Melania. "I call her 'First Lady,' isn't it terrible?" he quipped. "I'm saying 'Good night, First Lady, my darling,' because it reminds me that I'm president, that's why," (via the Daily Beast). First of all, not one person in the audience (or the person writing this article) needed to know what Donald called Melania behind closed doors. Second, ew.

The only reason Melania is the first lady is because her husband is the president; it's not like she had to spend months campaigning for her own position. It goes with the territory when your spouse takes office. If it was something the former model had earned on her own merits, and worked hard for, that's one thing. But this is just yet another way Donald loves to flaunt his blockbuster ego.