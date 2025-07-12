Ainsley Earhardt's Hair Extensions Look Like A Page Out Of Kristi Noem's Playbook
Beyond bad makeup and horrible plastic surgery, awful hair extensions are another self-imposed curse among the women in President Donald Trump's loop. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem accidentally exposed her hair extensions and fake lashes in a May 1, 2025 Instagram story, and her Israel visit that same month was overshadowed by her mane's obnoxious additions. Other MAGA women, like Kimberly Guilfoyle, sport ridiculously obvious extensions too. It seems that the issue also bled into prominent conservative media outlets like "Fox News," and "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt may be one of its willing victims.
In a June 25, 2025 clip shared on Instagram, "Fox & Friends" and the U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon went after California Governor Gavin Newsom after the Department of Education found that his state allegedly violated Title IX. However, the real crime that needed to be addressed was Earhardt's hairstyling failure, which was in violation of a major style convention. The television host did little to hide her apparent hair extensions, which brought her 'do down to her upper chest, and suspiciously swayed toward her right on both sides of her head. Earhardt also failed to choose extensions that matched her exact hair color, and thus made it more obvious where her own dyed blonde mane, on which she also neglected to cover her dark brown roots, ended, and where the artificial, platinum blonde strands began. Perhaps before going on-air to target liberals, she should have reconsidered her ill-conceived hairstyle.
She needs to shed her extensions
Fox News personality Ainsley Earhardt's hair extension atrocity wasn't a one-time fail, either. The same accessories she wore on "Fox & Friends" were just as obvious in an Instagram photo of her visiting with fans two days earlier. Another post from March 4, 2025 featuring Earhardt boogieing to the "Cotton-Eye Joe" not only revealed that she's a terrible dancer, but also that her obsession with lengthening has been going on for longer than some might think.
Knowing that Earhardt lives such a lavish lifestyle, she could easily afford a better stylist to enhance her coif, rather than tacking on clearly fake extensions herself. She could also ditch the unnecessary lengtheners entirely and grow out her hair naturally. Though we don't know what exactly her fiancé, Sean Hannity, thinks of her artificial look, her awful hair could one day add to the list of reasons their relationship won't last if he's as put off by it as we are.