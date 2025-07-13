Usha Vance's Casual Disneyland Outfit Puts Her Generational Differences With Melania On Blast

Melania Trump and Usha Vance may share similar titular acronyms, but they come from decidedly different generations. That was never more apparent than during SLOTUS' Disneyland day out with her kids and husband, JD Vance, in Anaheim, California, on July 12. Usha was peak millennial as she strolled through the Bayou County section of the theme park, clad in an outfit that would likely leave Gen X FLOTUS shaking in her Louboutins.

Usha covered up her killer figure in a pair of high-waisted, baggy jeans with a white tucked-in tee, baseball cap, casual white flats and — proving that in the fashion world, what goes around always comes around again eventually — a fanny pack. It's impossible to even imagine Trump wearing baggy jeans, let alone sporting a fanny pack, even back in the late '80s/early '90s when it was the must-have accessory of choice.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

Trump's style choices differ wildly from Usha's. Her fashion aesthetic is way more high-end runway compared to the latter's preference for low-key street. Trump's worn some outrageously expensive outfits since stepping into the spotlight. How expensive? Well, what about the $7,995 sparkly Monique Lhuillier dress she wore to host a White House Historical Association event? Not to mention the $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket she wore during a trip to Sicily. That would eat up almost the entirety of the average US citizen's annual salary before tax, which, according to SoFi, is $63,795 in 2025.