Usha Vance's Casual Disneyland Outfit Puts Her Generational Differences With Melania On Blast
Melania Trump and Usha Vance may share similar titular acronyms, but they come from decidedly different generations. That was never more apparent than during SLOTUS' Disneyland day out with her kids and husband, JD Vance, in Anaheim, California, on July 12. Usha was peak millennial as she strolled through the Bayou County section of the theme park, clad in an outfit that would likely leave Gen X FLOTUS shaking in her Louboutins.
Usha covered up her killer figure in a pair of high-waisted, baggy jeans with a white tucked-in tee, baseball cap, casual white flats and — proving that in the fashion world, what goes around always comes around again eventually — a fanny pack. It's impossible to even imagine Trump wearing baggy jeans, let alone sporting a fanny pack, even back in the late '80s/early '90s when it was the must-have accessory of choice.
Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q
— Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025
Trump's style choices differ wildly from Usha's. Her fashion aesthetic is way more high-end runway compared to the latter's preference for low-key street. Trump's worn some outrageously expensive outfits since stepping into the spotlight. How expensive? Well, what about the $7,995 sparkly Monique Lhuillier dress she wore to host a White House Historical Association event? Not to mention the $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket she wore during a trip to Sicily. That would eat up almost the entirety of the average US citizen's annual salary before tax, which, according to SoFi, is $63,795 in 2025.
The Vances like to keep it real (sort of)
Usha Vance's casual millennial style is her go-to choice, even if bringing the '80s back can spectacularly backfire. Usha's been caught on camera wearing a bunch of outdated looks. Still, they enable her to easily blend in with the crowd. She proved that at Disneyland on July 12. Usha and JD Vance managed to merge with other visitors, as did the huge entourage of casually clad security detail trailing them — well, maybe not.
However, their attempted low-key outing was in stark contrast to any Donald and Melania Trump have taken, as 47's never been one to hide his ego under a bushel. He's always ensured he stands out from the masses, even before becoming president. In contrast, if it wasn't for the hordes of protestors screaming outside the Disneyland gates, masses of media documenting their every move, and official photographers trailing them, Usha and JD's trip might have gone unnoticed. For all intents and purposes, they looked like just another regular family enjoying a day out with the kids, something the X MAGA netizens were totally here for, lavishing praise on the couple.
"Hey I think he's cutting in line. Did they get the speed pass? LOL The Secret Service agents really blended in. Give this family a break, glad that @SLOTUS had time with her husband and kids doing fun family time," one wrote. "He is a father and he is taking his kids to Disney! Wonderful father," another commented.