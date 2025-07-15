The Real-Life Partners And Real Ages Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast
The relationships between the characters of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" are complicated, messy, and fraught with all of the emotion and angst you'd expect from a show about a bunch of teenagers navigating their first real romances. Based on the first novel in a popular young adult trilogy, the hit Amazon Prime series is filled with gorgeous actors, which has led many to wonder whether or not any off-screen hookups are happening. With a notable rumored exception or two, the answer has always seemed to be no. Many of the series' stars are spoken for and aren't afraid to show it, while others prefer to play their cards close to the vest (looking at you Lola Tung) and keep fans guessing about the details of their romantic off-screen lives.
Maybe the lack of unflattering fodder around the personal lives of the popular cast is the result of maturity. Like many "teen" characters before them, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" kids are really in their mid-20s. Casting older actors in the roles of high schoolers isn't uncommon. On "Beverly Hills, 90210," for example, Luke Perry was well into his 20s when he began playing high school rebel Dylan McKay. Or how about "Grease," when a 33-year-old Stockard Channing portrayed everyone's favorite bad girl, Rizzo? Regardless, we aren't saying that the cast of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is old, even by Hollywood standards. What we are saying is that they might have a little more perspective than their teenage(ish) counterparts when it comes to matters of the heart — which might explain why some don't kiss and tell.
Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado are college sweethearts
When "The Summer I Turned Pretty" debuted, we met 17-year-old Conrad Fisher and the then 25-year-old actor who played him, Christopher Briney. With his all-American, boy-next-door good looks, Briney, who is now 27, won viewers over right away. In the real world, Briney's heart has belonged to one woman for the past few years. He has been in a relationship with actor and singer Isabel Machado since 2021, and by all appearances this seriously stunning couple is still going strong.
Like something out of a romcom, Briney and Machado met when they were students at Pace University where they both earned a BFA in acting in 2020. The pair became fast friends before they gave being a couple a shot. As Briney told People, this is the reason they have such a solid relationship. "We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it," he said. The pretty pair made it official when they walked the red carpet for "TSITP" Season 2 premiere. "We support each other in anything. It doesn't matter ... if it's a hell yes, it's a hell yes, and if [one of us] is going to do [something, the other] is going to support you," Briney said. Their unwavering mutual support isn't just evident on the red carpet, it's clear in their occasional social media shout outs, too. On their first anniversary Briney shared cute couple pics on Instagram and wrote, "a whole year!? i could never want anything else."
Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King Casalegno quietly tied the knot
With his mop of curly hair and huge blue eyes, Gavin Casalegno looked familiar to fans who recognized him from the CW series "Walker." Now, as Jeremiah Fisher in "The Summer I Turned Pretty," the 25-year-old actor brings a Golden Retriever type energy to his character that is in sharp contrast to his moody older brother Conrad, played by Christopher Briney. It's easy to see why "The Summer I Turned Pretty" fans quickly formed two camps and identified themselves as either #teamjeremiah or #teamconrad. In real life, Gavin is #teamcheyanne. Gavin is married to a registered nurse named Cheyanne King Casalegno. However, he didn't publicly confirm his relationship until he posted his wedding photos on Instagram in late 2024. In a 2025 interview with Page Six, the "TSITP" star explained why he's kept that part of his story under the radar. "I've done the opposite [before] where it was more public and weighed the pros and cons," he said. "I think your personal life and your work life should be separate. That's just really something I took to heart."
The newlyweds share a deep faith and a knack for creative pursuits that included the launch of the Kai Lo clothing line. "It's so fun," the actor said about their partnership. "A lot of time, people say the first year of marriage is the hardest, but being able to work on Kai Lo and the passion projects that we have actually made it really enjoyable and has helped us get on the same page creatively." Sounds like a match made in heaven.
Lola Tung keeps her love life out of the public eye
At the center of everyone's favorite love triangle is Isabel "Belly" Conklin, the girl torn between her feelings for the hunky Fisher brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad. She is played by 22-year-old Lola Tung, who underwent a complete evolution from student at Carnegie Mellon University to overnight celebrity. Tung has not let her newfound fame go to her head. She keeps her private life just that — private — and although her character has two boys on the hook in "TSITP," the actor has not been publicly linked to anyone romantically. That doesn't mean the beautiful brunette isn't dating anyone, it just means that maybe she's taking a page from her co-star Gavin Casalegno's playbook and staying mum about it.
The closest thing to a hint she's ever dropped about her personal life came in an interview with Town and Country where the star revealed that she has been on more of a self-love journey. "I feel like I'm at that stage of my life — of more self discovery and really figuring out my own path and how to deal with a lot of really big life changing experiences. Whether that be grief, or something to do with love, or anything like that," she said. Whether she's been in love or not remains unclear, but Tung once told W Magazine that she has learned a few tips from Belly. "Don't be afraid to be vulnerable with the people that you love," she said. "That goes along with communication — because if you don't express your feelings, it's only going to bubble up inside of you and result in a bad ending." Good advice for any relationship.
David Iacono 'fell in love' with his craft
David Iacono plays Cousins Beach cutie "Cam Cameron," a guy that looked like a potential love interest for Belly on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," but got friend-zoned in favor of the Fisher brothers. Fans were quick to swoon over the 23-year-old model turned actor and wonder if he was taken. Iacono hasn't offered any clues as to his relationship status publicly, but maybe that's because this is one young man who is really busy. In fact, his true love might just be acting.
Iacono, who originally read for the role of Conrad, attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School — just like his fellow "TSITP" co-stars Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman — where he discovered his passion. "That's when I really fell in love with what acting does for people, which is provide empathy, and it teaches people how to be human," he told Pop Culturalist. Besides playing Cam, Iacono has built an impressive resume that includes the Netflix hit "Grand Army" and the movie "Jurassic World Rebirth" to name a few. But it was "TSITP" that put him on the collective radar and changed everything. And as for fans sliding into his DMs? Iacono swears it's not what you think. He acknowledged to Our Era that his social media audience has grown, but suggested the messages are professional in nature. "It's been interesting to suddenly have a bunch of people DMing me about my work," he said. Well, okay then.
There have been rumors about Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills
One of the biggest rumors that has swirled around the cast of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has centered around 25-year-old Sean Kaufman and his former co-star, 23-year-old Minnie Mills. In Season 1, the young actors played lovebirds Steven Conklin and Shayla Wang, but fans began to suspect the relationship had spilled over into real life when they spotted the pair still looking cozy long after the director yelled "cut" on their on-screen affair. As some eagle-eyed fans pointed out, there was an Instagram post from Mills on Kaufman's birthday in 2022 that featured the pair looking pretty cozy. But just when it seemed the relationship was real, Kaufman began publicly dating actor Nikol Tsvetanova. A photo of the couple kissing made its way to Tsvetanova's Instagram feed, but was later removed, fueling rumors of a breakup.
While neither party has confirmed or denied the rumors, a source claimed to Daily Mail in 2025 that Kaufman and Mills "are still together and very happy." This report bubbled up after the duo took a romantic vacation with long time lovebirds Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado. The foursome frolicked on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico, dining, dancing, sunning, and swimming, and sharing photos of the trip with their fans via Instagram. Sure, it could've been a friendly getaway, but if seeing is believing, it looked like much more.
Rain Spencer's personal life has remained under wraps
Rain Spencer, who plays Belly's best friend Taylor Jewel on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," is a few years older than the actor who plays her on-screen BFF. At 25 years old, she's actually closer in age to her on-screen love Steven, who is played by Sean Kaufman. As Taylor, Spencer won fans over with the way she fiercely protects her ride-or-die Belly, but they got to see a softer side when she finally surrendered to her feelings for Steven in that one unforgettable ballroom scene. "Taylor has so many things going through her head at this very moment because she's still in a relationship," the actor explained to People. "She doesn't want to be unloyal, but this is also something she's wanted to hear her entire life."
The way Spencer successfully channeled all the emotion into that pivotal scene suggested that she might have drawn from her own romantic experiences, but Spencer has not been publicly linked to anyone. However, in an interview with Euphoria, the actor shared that she could relate to many aspects of her character, including having a high school crush. "From having one best friend that you're completely loyal to and always sticking by, whether they're right or wrong, to having a super intense crush that you never want anyone knowing about because it's kind of embarrassing, I would've understood that," she admitted. As for whether she's "crushing" on anyone currently, that's a secret Spencer's not spilled.
Jackie Chung met husband Louis Ozawa on an audition
Let's clear up one common misconception about Jackie Chung: she is not in her 60s, contrary to what Google may have suggested in the past. In 2023, Chung set the record straight on Instagram when she posted a photo with her dog and quipped, "Only one of us is in our 60s." Chung plays Laurel Park on "The Summer I Turned Pretty." As the mother of Belly and Steven, the 47-year-old brings a wealth of depth and experience to the character she described to Timid Magazine as "loyal, capable, funny, and smart, and although she's patient, she doesn't take sh*t from anyone." As Laurel, Chung has a full plate as a single mom, trying to manage a struggling career, and dealing with the death of her best friend. It's a lot, and it leaves little room for an onscreen romance, but Chung's real life is a different story. The mom-of-two has been with "Hunters" star Louis Ozawa for more than a decade. Like something straight out of a movie, the couple met during a callback for a short film. "It was kind of a bizarre romantic comedy," Ozawa told Forbes. "We did a screen test together."
Like her character, Chung juggles a lot of balls as a mother, working actor, and wife. That's part of the reason the multi-faceted Laurel appealed to her. "She is single and she is looking for romance, and she is looking for partnership and friendship," Chung told Collider. "She has other priorities and she wants a career. You can be a mother and one (sic) all these things as well, and pursue them." Chung is proof that you can have it all.
Rachel Blanchard started a family with husband Jeremy Turner
Rachel Blanchard, who plays Conrad and Jeremiah's mother on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," still looks like the girl next door at the age of 49. Susannah, Blanchard's character, loves her children and her BFF Laurel, who is played by Jackie Chung. In an exclusive interview with The List, Blanchard pointed out that one of the show's central themes is friendship, noting, "your greatest love story may not necessarily be a romantic one."
In real life, however, Blanchard enjoys a very great love story with music composer Jeremy Turner, with whom she shares a daughter, Maxine. However, before she was happily married, rumors of a secret spouse and kids caused the actor a lot of heartache. "I don't have [two kids] — that's a rumor," she told ABC News in 2014. "I think I have an Internet stalker, who started that and then won't take it down. I keep having it taken down and he keeps putting it back up. But I don't have a husband, I don't have two kids." While it may have sounded harmless enough, the rumors took hold and caused some serious problems for Blanchard that included getting her fired from a project. "I lost a job because I was apparently pregnant with my second child," she said. "It's really annoying." Fortunately, the rumors were put to rest and Blanchard and Turner went on to make beautiful music together.
Tom Everett Scott fell for Jenni Gallagher when they were in college
With his boyish good looks, it's hard to believe that Tom Everett Scott, who plays Adam Fisher on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," is 54 years old. The onscreen dad of Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher has enjoyed a long career with hits like "That Thing You Do," "13 Reasons Why," and "La La Land." But even more impressive than his decades-spanning career is his almost 30-year marriage to actor Jenni Gallagher, whom he met while in college at Syracuse University. The secret to their longevity is balance. "There's always the moment when one is going crazy and the other has to be there to support them," he told UPI.
Although Scott once starred in the widely panned movie, "I Hate Kids," in real life he is a devoted father of two. "I do love kids, especially my kids, contrary to the title," he told Shock Ya. He admittedly didn't have much in common with his character, Nick, but there were aspects of the film that caused the family man to wonder what life would be like had he chosen a different path. "I did like to entertain the idea of what if I hadn't met my wife, Jenny (sic), in college, or what if I hadn't wanted to settle down with her? If I had stuck to being a single actor, and not wanted a family, I don't know where I would be," he said. "I can't imagine that I'd be in a better spot. I can't imagine my life without my wife and kids, but I did try to relate to Nick."
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are an A-list power couple
Kyra Sedgwick's career and marriage have both not only survived, but thrived in an industry where many crumble. At 59, Sedgwick appeared in Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" as Julia, the Fisher boys; aunt, who caused havoc by wanting to sell her late half-sister Susannah's beach house. Although Julia is a mother to Skye (Elsie Fisher), there is no mention of a husband or love interest for the character. But in real life, Sedgwick is one half of one of Hollywood's most beloved power couples.
Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been married since 1988 and have two children. They met on the set of "Lemon Sky" and Bacon went to extreme lengths to make Sedgwick fall for him. So how have they stuck it out for so long? Sedgwick isn't sure. "Relationships are such a mystery," she told People. "Why do they work? Why do they not work? It's just a total crap shoot. But that's the aha moment: Nobody has the answers." Obviously, love plays a big part, but Sedgwick isn't about to rule out luck either. "We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's truth," she said. For his part, the "Footloose" icon has said that marrying Sedgwick changed him for the better. In an interview with Today, he joked about the most difficult part of their relationship: "Getting the temperature in the car correct so that we're both happy." Maybe the secret is a sense of humor.