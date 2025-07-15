The Real-Life Partners And Real Ages Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast

The relationships between the characters of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" are complicated, messy, and fraught with all of the emotion and angst you'd expect from a show about a bunch of teenagers navigating their first real romances. Based on the first novel in a popular young adult trilogy, the hit Amazon Prime series is filled with gorgeous actors, which has led many to wonder whether or not any off-screen hookups are happening. With a notable rumored exception or two, the answer has always seemed to be no. Many of the series' stars are spoken for and aren't afraid to show it, while others prefer to play their cards close to the vest (looking at you Lola Tung) and keep fans guessing about the details of their romantic off-screen lives.

Maybe the lack of unflattering fodder around the personal lives of the popular cast is the result of maturity. Like many "teen" characters before them, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" kids are really in their mid-20s. Casting older actors in the roles of high schoolers isn't uncommon. On "Beverly Hills, 90210," for example, Luke Perry was well into his 20s when he began playing high school rebel Dylan McKay. Or how about "Grease," when a 33-year-old Stockard Channing portrayed everyone's favorite bad girl, Rizzo? Regardless, we aren't saying that the cast of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is old, even by Hollywood standards. What we are saying is that they might have a little more perspective than their teenage(ish) counterparts when it comes to matters of the heart — which might explain why some don't kiss and tell.