Lily-Rose Depp Lives A Ridiculously Lavish Life
Johnny Depp is a larger than life figure. He's known for taking on roles that no other actor in Hollywood would even dare to touch. Johnny has had multiple high-profile relationships, including one that resulted in one of the most highly publicized legal battles of the century. Johnny also shares a longtime friendship with Al Pacino that doubles as a creative partnership. The "Edward Scissorhands" star is also one of the most successful actors of all time, as evidenced by his three Oscar nominations and the literal billions he's earned at the box office throughout his movie career. And the money from Johnny's films didn't just line the pockets of studio executives — he's amassed an incredible fortune of his own. With an estimated net worth of $150 million, the "Donnie Brasco" actor lives an opulent lifestyle, and he's passed on his affinity for luxury to his children.
Lily-Rose Depp, one of Johnny's two kids, appears to be especially fond of this inherited lifestyle. The daughter of Johnny and French talent Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose has been surrounded by beauty and art her entire life. And, as an adult, Lily-Rose has worked to afford her own opulent lifestyle. Lily-Rose followed in her mother's footsteps by working as a model and actor, already starring in both critically-panned controversial projects and Oscar-nominated films. But at the end of the day, both lead to whopping paychecks. Take a closer look at the ridiculously lavish life of Lily-Rose Depp.
Lily-Rose Depp grew up in homes all over the world
Part of the reason Lily-Rose Depp grew up so privileged is because her father, Johnny Depp, is one of the most commercially successful actors of all time. With the wealth Johnny has amassed, he's invested in prime real estate — and lots of it. Johnny's exact portfolio has shifted over time, but it's resulted in plenty of luxurious places around the world for Johnny and Lily-Rose to live. Among Johnny's properties are an eight-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles, an 850-acre estate in England, and a private island in the Bahamas. When Johnny was married to Lily-Rose's mother, Vanessa Paradis, he owned a home in the South of France, too. "Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies. That's the only place that ever felt like home," Johnny told The Sunday Times.
Despite not always feeling quite at home, Johnny loves all the properties he owns, especially the unique ones. "I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special. I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special," Johnny told the Somerset Country Gazette. While she hasn't shared which of Johnny's properties is her favorite, Lily-Rose's relationship with her father suggests she's spent plenty of time at each of them.
Now, Lily-Rose Depp lives in expensive cities on her own
Lily-Rose Depp grew up splitting her time between various posh places, and that hasn't changed for her in adulthood. But rather than living with her parents, Depp now lives on her own, going back and forth between Los Angeles, New York, and Paris. When Depp was 19 years old, the actor was spotted in Paris with her mother and grandmother looking for new real estate, and just months prior to that she was seen in New York City completing that same task. Having a place to crash in multiple cities is expensive, no matter the location, but the three cities Depp lives in are especially pricey, with New York City and Los Angeles among the top 10 costliest cities in the world, while Paris rounds out the top 30. Living in one of these cities requires significant cash flow, let alone three.
But regardless of where Depp resides, she's somewhat of a homebody. She likes to spend evenings at home with her partner and her cat, and she likes to cook, with French roast chicken and breakfast burritos among her signature dishes. "I love a stew more than anything: simple, comforting stuff. I'm not tooting my own horn, but I like my cooking," Depp said of her skills in the kitchen during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. Depp carries out for coffee, though (which some might say is another lavish expense). "At the moment, it's the blueberry muffin lattes from Dunkin' Donuts — I'm a 12-year-old girl when it comes to taste," Depp confessed of her coffee order.
Lily-Rose Depp attends highly exclusive events
Lily-Rose Depp lives a rather private life, but when she is out in public, she's usually at a highly exclusive event, like the Met Gala. And while it seems as though every celebrity on the planet travels to New York City for the first Monday in May, the museum fundraiser is not an easy event to get into. For starters, the event is invite-only, so anyone who attends is either very wealthy or very famous. Entry is also wildly expensive, with individual tickets costing $75,000 and tables costing $350,000. Depp has attended the event multiple times, and while she likely didn't pay for her own ticket (celebrities such as Depp typically attend as the guest of the fashion house whose clothes they're wearing), the fact that she was allowed to go speaks to the lifestyle she lives.
Other exclusive events that Depp frequents include movie premieres and awards shows. The end of 2024 and beginning of 2025 was especially busy for Depp, as she attended premieres of her film "Nosferatu," as well as events that celebrated the movie's achievement in cinema. For example, Depp attended the 2025 Oscars and presented the award for Best Costume Design. To make the night even more exclusive for Depp, she wore a custom Chanel dress to the Oscars. "My wonderful stylist Spencer Singer and I really wanted to go classic, pure old Hollywood glamour for this special night ... We wanted the dress to feel true to that inspiration, but also quintessentially Chanel haute couture," Depp told Vogue of her designer costume for the ceremony.
She's an ambassador for a luxury fashion brand
It's no surprise that Lily-Rose Depp wore custom Chanel to the 2025 Oscars — the actor and model is an ambassador for the luxury fashion brand. Depp has been an ambassador for Chanel since she was 16 years old, walking the runway, modeling Chanel clothes in magazines, starring in ad campaigns for the brand's makeup, and advertising its various products on social media. While it's not public information what exactly Depp earns from Chanel for her modeling efforts, it seems to be paying well, keeping her in high-quality clothing and beauty items.
Depp's relationship with Chanel began long before she was in contract with them. Her mother, Vanessa Paradis, used to model for the brand, and Depp has been wearing Chanel since she was a child. "Chanel has always been this big thing for me — there are baby pictures of me wearing my mom's Chanel pumps," a 16-year-old Depp shared in an interview with LOVE Magazine (via People). The model also had a close relationship with bygone Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld. "I have been lucky enough to know Karl since I was 8 — yes, half my life. I have been so lucky to be around him and just talk to him. He makes people feel great. He is a presence. He's very perceptive; I really feel like he understands people," Depp said of the former fashion maven, demonstrating just how unique her life has always been.
Lily-Rose Depp wears glamorous jewelry and expensive clothing
If Lily-Rose Depp is out in public, it's almost guaranteed that she's wearing something with a designer label. Whether working or not, the actor is often dressed in incredibly expensive clothing. As noted, Depp is an ambassador for Chanel, so she often wears something from the French fashion house, but she doesn't only don Chanel. Depp has also been photographed in clothes by Chloe, Loro Piana, Ferragamo, all of which come with hefty price tags. But Depp isn't always dressed to the nines — when she's at home, she keeps it more low-key. "I'm wearing sweats — I love a matching pyjama set for the holidays," Depp told Harper's Bazaar. Though, she does recognize how much she loves to dress up, especially in heels. "No pun intended, [heels] elevate everything ... nothing can mimic the allure wearing a high heel gives you," she added.
Depp also appears to be fond of fine jewelry. And if she's not, she's fooling everyone. Whenever Depp is on a red carpet, she's dripping in diamonds ... or gold or silver or pearls or another fine material that costs a pretty penny. Unsurprisingly, much of the jewelry Depp wears is Chanel, and she's got a penchant for unique pieces. The actor is known for wearing chains all across her body — not just her neck — and she's become almost synonymous with a belly chain. In 2022, after attending a Chanel fashion show in Miami, Florida, Depp remarked about how fond she was of the blue two-piece Chanel set she wore for the show, and she noted how much she loved the belly chain she accessorized it with.
Lily-Rose Depp is a fashion show regular
If you want to see Lily-Rose Depp out in public, go to a fashion show, specifically a Chanel fashion show — it's almost guaranteed that Depp will be there. Although it's been a while since Depp has walked in a fashion show, having largely traded her modeling career for acting, she's almost always in attendance, and she's often accompanied by her mother, Vanessa Paradis. And Depp doesn't just attend the major shows in New York City and Paris — she travels across the world to attend fashion shows. In 2022, she traveled to Miami, Florida for a Chanel show, and in 2024, she took a trip to Marseilles, France to see one. "I've been to Miami once when I was little, but I've never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family. It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection," Depp told Vogue about traveling to watch the show.
And Depp isn't just any attendee. Since she's a special guest at the Chanel shows, Depp is always dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, and she always has a good seat to see the models. As she has seemingly unfettered access to the luxury label's clothing, Depp uses the fashion shows as an opportunity to scope out what she wants to wear in upcoming seasons. "I loved the mini dresses and short sets with hoods, as well as the re-imagination of the tweed suits. And the flowy dresses were so beautiful too. Oh, and the shoes! I love a platform sandal. I can't wait to wear everything," she told Vogue after the show in Marseilles.
She travels to glamorous locations for work
Much of Lily-Rose Depp's work involves travel, and luckily for her, the locations she travels to are often quite glamorous. In 2024, Depp traveled to Marseilles, France for a Chanel event, and prior to that she traveled to Romania and the Czech Republic to film scenes for 2024's "Nosferatu." Lily-Rose also spent some time in Los Angeles to film the TV series "The Idol," and while that's not a particularly glamorous location for the actor, considering she spends ample time in the Californian city, much of the series was filmed at her co-star The Weeknd's $70 million Bel Air mansion, which is decidedly glamorous.
Lily-Rose is used to traveling for work, as she spent much of her childhood in different places thanks to her parents' careers. Her father worked all over the world as an actor, and her mother traveled as a singer and model. Lily-Rose didn't always enjoy traveling to different parts of the world for extended periods of time, but it's something she's come to appreciate as she's aged. "I grew up that way, and as much as there were moments where I was like, 'I want to be at school with my friends,' now that I'm older, I'm so grateful," Lily-Rose said to Interview Magazine. Not all of Lily-Rose's travels are for work, though. The actor has shared social media footage of some of her personal travels, including a trip to Japan and a getaway to an undisclosed tropical location.
Lily-Rose Depp started her career at a very young age
Lily-Rose Depp has already made waves in Hollywood — something most actors only dream of — thanks to her work in some of the buzziest projects in the 2020s, including the HBO mini series "The Idol" and the 2024 classic horror film remake "Nosferatu." But Lily-Rose is by no means new to Hollywood — the actor has been working since she was a teenager (making it easy for the world to bear witness to Lily-Rose's stunning transformation). Among her first roles are the films "Tusk," "Planetarium," and "The King," the first of which also featured her father, Johnny Depp. What likely made the transition easier for Lily-Rose is that, while "Tusk" was her first professional acting credit, it was far from her first time on a movie set thanks to Johnny's work.
Lily-Rose is acutely aware of how the public perceives her career success in light of her obvious connections, but she doesn't seem to mind. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lily-Rose stressed how important it's been for her to find her own identity as an artist and how she's worked to prove that she deserves her success. "You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, 'This isn't fair!' or you can be like, 'Okay, I'm just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.' That's all I can do at the end of the day, is do my absolute best, and do this job for the right reasons, which is that I love what I do," Lily-Rose said.
She parties on yachts with other famous people
Much of Lily-Rose Depp's lavish and fabulous life includes consorting with other people who also live lavish and fabulous lives, and it's been this way for all of her adult life. Back in 2019, Depp was spotted partying on a yacht with Timothée Chalamet, her then-boyfriend. Depp and rapper 070 Shake, her girlfriend as of 2025, have also been spotted attending Los Angeles Laker games (here's a closer look at Depp's complete relationship history). And when Depp isn't on the water or at Crypto.com Arena, she's working with famous people — The Weeknd, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, and Natalie Portman are all former co-stars of the young actor. Depp even does press with famous people – Portman and Keira Knightley have both interviewed Depp in the past.
Despite how often Depp is with other famous people, she doesn't necessarily want to be famous herself, though she knows it comes with the territory and is used to it thanks to her unique upbringing. "My parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from [fame] as much as possible. I know my childhood didn't look like everybody's childhood, and it's a very particular thing to deal with, but it's also the only thing that I know," Depp said in an interview with Elle. Still, she called fame "a weird thing to navigate," adding that, "it's different experiencing it firsthand rather than by proxy. I guess it's something that I've had to make my own way with."