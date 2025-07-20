Lily-Rose Depp Lives A Ridiculously Lavish Life

Johnny Depp is a larger than life figure. He's known for taking on roles that no other actor in Hollywood would even dare to touch. Johnny has had multiple high-profile relationships, including one that resulted in one of the most highly publicized legal battles of the century. Johnny also shares a longtime friendship with Al Pacino that doubles as a creative partnership. The "Edward Scissorhands" star is also one of the most successful actors of all time, as evidenced by his three Oscar nominations and the literal billions he's earned at the box office throughout his movie career. And the money from Johnny's films didn't just line the pockets of studio executives — he's amassed an incredible fortune of his own. With an estimated net worth of $150 million, the "Donnie Brasco" actor lives an opulent lifestyle, and he's passed on his affinity for luxury to his children.

Lily-Rose Depp, one of Johnny's two kids, appears to be especially fond of this inherited lifestyle. The daughter of Johnny and French talent Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose has been surrounded by beauty and art her entire life. And, as an adult, Lily-Rose has worked to afford her own opulent lifestyle. Lily-Rose followed in her mother's footsteps by working as a model and actor, already starring in both critically-panned controversial projects and Oscar-nominated films. But at the end of the day, both lead to whopping paychecks. Take a closer look at the ridiculously lavish life of Lily-Rose Depp.