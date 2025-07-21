Royals Who Look Nothing Like Their Parents

Since he was a young boy, the public has determined that Prince William looks like his mother, Princess Diana — it's been an overwhelming consensus. Their facial features are wildly similar, as is their coloring. And every few years, an old video or photo appears or resurfaces to serve as further proof (as if it's needed) that the mother and son look alike. In 2022, for example, a video was posted to TikTok cutting videos of William and Diana together, using specific angles to highlight their resemblance. William knows what the public thinks, too. As a royal fan once told Us Weekly, "I said to [William], 'You look like your mum,' and he said, 'I think my mum was better looking.'"

Although Diana's death was tremendously hard on William, he does his best to keep her memory, beyond just looking like her, alive, especially with his own children. In the documentary "Diana, Our Mother," William shared exactly how he honors his mother at home. "We've got more photos around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff ... I do regularly ... it's important that they knew who she was and that she existed," William said (via Town & Country).

The future king has also spoken about the non-genetic impact his mother had on him, particularly regarding social causes. As a senior royal, William has shown great compassion for those facing homelessness, and his actions in response to the issue have been influenced by his mother. "I have taken some guidance from what my mother did," William said in the docuseries "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," as told by People.