Unfiltered Pic Of Trump Hits The Internet After Health Diagnosis & He Looks Older Than Ever

President Donald Trump may feel like he's a spring chicken, but a recent photo shows he is looking every bit his 79 years. On July 20, professional golfer Eugenio Chacarra shared a carousel on Instagram of him spending a day in D.C. The photos and videos show Trump and Chacarra playing golf and smiling for the camera. Chacarra also shared a pic of the president's special golf club covers that have "POTUS" written on them with "45" and "47" printed at the bottom, referring to Trump being the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

But it's a photo posted deeper in the carousel that caught people's attention. In the snapshot, Trump sits next to Chacarra at a table full of food while reading some papers. He's wearing a white MAGA hat and doesn't appear to have any of his infamous bronzer on his face. Trump went au naturel for his golf session, and it truly highlights his age.

A few days before that photo was posted, Trump's new diagnosis was made public and is a rare admission of his old age. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that POTUS was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. While this condition isn't super serious, it does indicate that Trump is *gasp* old. It means that veins in Trump's legs are damaged, which creates an issue getting blood flow back to his heart. According to Cleveland Clinic, this condition primarily affects people age 50 and up. With Trump pushing 80, it's not surprising that he has it, since the risk increases with age.