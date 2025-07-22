Unfiltered Pic Of Trump Hits The Internet After Health Diagnosis & He Looks Older Than Ever
President Donald Trump may feel like he's a spring chicken, but a recent photo shows he is looking every bit his 79 years. On July 20, professional golfer Eugenio Chacarra shared a carousel on Instagram of him spending a day in D.C. The photos and videos show Trump and Chacarra playing golf and smiling for the camera. Chacarra also shared a pic of the president's special golf club covers that have "POTUS" written on them with "45" and "47" printed at the bottom, referring to Trump being the 45th and 47th President of the United States.
But it's a photo posted deeper in the carousel that caught people's attention. In the snapshot, Trump sits next to Chacarra at a table full of food while reading some papers. He's wearing a white MAGA hat and doesn't appear to have any of his infamous bronzer on his face. Trump went au naturel for his golf session, and it truly highlights his age.
A few days before that photo was posted, Trump's new diagnosis was made public and is a rare admission of his old age. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that POTUS was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. While this condition isn't super serious, it does indicate that Trump is *gasp* old. It means that veins in Trump's legs are damaged, which creates an issue getting blood flow back to his heart. According to Cleveland Clinic, this condition primarily affects people age 50 and up. With Trump pushing 80, it's not surprising that he has it, since the risk increases with age.
It's hard to believe Trump when it comes to his health
His chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis contributes to the glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health is in decline, and Eugenio Chacarra's recent photo exemplifies it. Though the president released his medical report on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in April, it had a red flag that just didn't add up. Supposedly, Trump's resting heart rate is 62 beats per minute. According to Mayo Clinic, adults' heart rate typically ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute, so this would put Trump on the even healthier side, since a lower heart rate (within the normal range) means the heart is working more efficiently and that the person has strong cardiovascular health. Healthline states the average beats per minute for someone between the ages of 71 and 80 is 74.2. If Trump's medical records are to be believed, he's way ahead of the curve.
Of course, it's hard not to take those records with a grain of salt, since Trump has lied about his height multiple times. That's an odd thing to fib about, when it's something that can easily be disproven. So, what else could POTUS be fudging on his medical report? The fact that the physical examination results posted on X by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt contained typos also didn't help its credibility.