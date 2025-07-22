Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Latest Selfie Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
On July 21, 2024, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris for president after he had dropped out of the race. This year, Harris honored the anniversary of that moment by sharing a collection of photos from the campaign on Instagram, including a behind-the-scenes shot of Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, taking a selfie. On the same day, Emhoff posted the photo he took. On his Instagram Story, he used a cropped version that cut out part of Harris's face, captioning that one "here's the selfie..." But then on his grid, he included her full face and the caption, "and here's the actual selfie." Not only is it a sweet moment, but it's reminding some fans of what could have been.
Commenters are showering the former second gentleman and VP with love, with lots of people lamenting that they aren't currently the president and first gentleman. One person wrote, "The US is missing their real parents, Kamala and Doug." And one fan summed up what many people seemed to be thinking with the comment, "I want to crawl through this photo into the alternate timeline we belong."
The two certainly look happy, confident, and relaxed with one another in the photo. That's not a vibe that you get very often from Donald and Melania Trump when they're together.
Kamala Harris hasn't confirmed her next political steps
There is a lot of support for Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in the comment section of their most recent selfie. One person said: "The SWEETEST photo, and the best VP and SG ever!! Please give your lovely wife our love – and we're with you every step of the way, no matter what the future holds." However, we haven't yet heard exactly what the future might hold for the former vice president. There's been talk that she might run for governor of California, as Gavin Newsom's time as governor of the Golden State will end in 2026 due to term limits.
Since leaving the White House, Harris and Emhoff have largely kept a low public political profile. Harris is still seemingly contemplating her next move politically, and Emhoff is expected to go back to working as a lawyer. The couple hasn't been totally out of the spotlight, however, with Harris making an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala — an illustrious event from which Donald Trump has been permanently banned.
While no Democratic politician has yet come out to confirm they're running for president in the next election, Harris hasn't been entirely counted out of the race. Though if she ran for and won the California governor seat in 2026, it seems unlikely she'd run for POTUS in 2028. If she were to go for the presidency again, her potential Democratic rivals could be Newsom as well as former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.