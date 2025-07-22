Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Latest Selfie Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

On July 21, 2024, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris for president after he had dropped out of the race. This year, Harris honored the anniversary of that moment by sharing a collection of photos from the campaign on Instagram, including a behind-the-scenes shot of Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, taking a selfie. On the same day, Emhoff posted the photo he took. On his Instagram Story, he used a cropped version that cut out part of Harris's face, captioning that one "here's the selfie..." But then on his grid, he included her full face and the caption, "and here's the actual selfie." Not only is it a sweet moment, but it's reminding some fans of what could have been.

Commenters are showering the former second gentleman and VP with love, with lots of people lamenting that they aren't currently the president and first gentleman. One person wrote, "The US is missing their real parents, Kamala and Doug." And one fan summed up what many people seemed to be thinking with the comment, "I want to crawl through this photo into the alternate timeline we belong."

The two certainly look happy, confident, and relaxed with one another in the photo. That's not a vibe that you get very often from Donald and Melania Trump when they're together.