Brittany Mahomes Moments That Helped Salvage Her Soured Reputation
Former soccer player and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, Brittany Mahomes, has sported some head-turning Super Bowl looks, has been the subject of rumors we can't ignore, and has a bad rap when it comes to eyewitness accounts of what she's like in real life. Indeed, aside from her sometimes questionable fashion choices, Brittany has been accused of being a diva, with one TikToker who served her at a hotel recalling how she stayed for a week without leaving staff a single tip. Then there was the viral video from CBS where Brittany appeared to be talking down to a stadium employee, with fans calling her out for being rude. These are but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Brittany's most controversial moments, but her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has done a pretty good job of talking up his wife and showing the public a different side of her.
Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school, and the NFL star has praised his wife publicly on a few occasions. When he won the award for NFL's Most Valuable Player after the 2022-2023 season, Patrick said in his speech (filmed ahead of time) that Brittany is the one who makes it all worth it. "To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," he said (via People). "Thank you for always being there for me, through my good times and my bad. Love y'all."
Patrick also told People in a 2023 interview that he credits Brittany for his achievements. "I have a great wife," he gushed. "She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate."
Brittany's friendship with Taylor Swift scored her some points
Once you become a member of Taylor Swift's girl squad — and stay one — you're pretty much set for life. This is something Brittany Mahomes has managed to achieve, and it's arguably scored her some brownie points with skeptics. The two's friendship is all thanks to Swift dating Patrick Mahomes' teammate, Travis Kelce. With the megastar starting to attend her beau's games in 2023, she and Brittany became fast friends. The two got to know each other at a post-game party (after plenty of speculation that Brittany was peeved that Swift got all the attention during the match), and left the frivolities as friends.
A source later told Us Weekly, "Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They've hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time." They added that Brittany has a high opinion of Swift, and that Patrick's closeness with Kelce made the women's friendship all the more effortless. The unnamed source gave fans a new look at who Brittany is behind the scenes, and it stood in stark contrast to the picture some have painted of her over the years.
Brittany's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread showed off her more playful side
In May 2024, Brittany Mahomes made her debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and the public got to see a whole different version of her. Brittany took to her Instagram page to share some behind-the-scenes snippets, showing off her more playful side. She added Taylor Swift's fan-favorite track, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," to the Reel. Fans in the comments not only complimented the businesswoman's stunning photographs but also the included song.
The SI Swimsuit interview revealed a new side of Brittany — she talked about her journey to becoming a personal trainer and stressed the importance of simply being yourself, regardless of what the critics might say or think. "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too," Brittany told the outlet. "Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."
Later that year, Brittany touched on the subject of dealing with critics again when she sat down for an interview with the "Whoop Podcast." She admitted that it can be really hard to deal with the vitriol on social media, and that it used to get under her skin. She credited her husband for helping her to look at it through a different lens, so much so that she got to a point where the criticism rolled off her back. "I'm confident in our life, so why does what other people say have to matter at all?" Brittany said.
Fans applauded Brittany snubbing her controversial brother-in-law
There have been plenty of signs that Brittany Mahomes' bond with her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes is on the rocks, and it's likely in no small part thanks to the latter's very controversial actions over the last couple of years. For those not in the know, Jackson is a TikToker who's made headlines for all the wrong reasons on a few occasions, one of which was for alleged assault. He denied any wrongdoing in both cases brought against him — one by a woman who alleged Jackson sexually assaulted her, and another by a male waiter at the woman's restaurant who accused Jackson of physical assault. Over the course of the court proceedings, the felony sexual assault charges were dropped. Jackson pleaded no contest for the misdemeanor battery charge, and the court sentenced the TikToker to six months' probation in March 2024.
In February that year, Brittany was attending a concert in Las Vegas, and Jackson was there too. He tried to join his sister-in-law in the VIP section, but she completely snubbed him. The video, showing Jackson seemingly pleading with a security guard to let him in, went viral. Not because the TikTok star was apparently trying to use his brother's fame to get in, but because the guard seemingly turned to Brittany, who looked at her brother-in-law and simply shrugged before continuing dancing to the music. "First she becomes friends with Taylor Swift, then does SI Swimsuit, and now does this to Jackson Mahomes. I think Brittany Mahomes is winning over America," one user on X penned.
Brittany's role as a mom has made her more relatable to some fans
Becoming a mom usually shows off people's softer side, and the same is true for Brittany Mahomes. She's become a relatable figure to many, especially as some candid moments of mom-ing made its way into the public sphere. For instance, Brittany had trouble getting her kids to cooperate for a pre-game family photo ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. Obviously, there was some talk about it, but then prestigious pediatric sleep coach Jenna Artis took to Instagram to praise Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' parenting skills. She called Brittany "the glue" of her family. "The way you juggle it all with grace, little sleep, selflessness, and love is truly inspiring. You're an amazing mom," Artis wrote, adding that Brittany is a "wonderful human, and a friend anyone would be lucky to have." Brittany took to her Instagram Story to reshare Artis' Story, captioning it, "Crying" (via Sports Illustrated).
Brittany has also shared some sentiments about her experience as a mom on Instagram. In May 2024, she posted a picture of her family on Mother's Day, captioning it, "Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. [...] they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn't change a thing about it. Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine." In another July 2025 post, Brittany shared a snap of her youngest daughter, Golden Raye, smiling gleefully at the camera, wearing a baby bib with the words "The Future Is Female." The comment section was filled with fans cooing over Brittany's family. It might be safe to say that she's won plenty of people over, despite her spotty reputation.