Brittany Mahomes Moments That Helped Salvage Her Soured Reputation

Former soccer player and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, Brittany Mahomes, has sported some head-turning Super Bowl looks, has been the subject of rumors we can't ignore, and has a bad rap when it comes to eyewitness accounts of what she's like in real life. Indeed, aside from her sometimes questionable fashion choices, Brittany has been accused of being a diva, with one TikToker who served her at a hotel recalling how she stayed for a week without leaving staff a single tip. Then there was the viral video from CBS where Brittany appeared to be talking down to a stadium employee, with fans calling her out for being rude. These are but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Brittany's most controversial moments, but her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has done a pretty good job of talking up his wife and showing the public a different side of her.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school, and the NFL star has praised his wife publicly on a few occasions. When he won the award for NFL's Most Valuable Player after the 2022-2023 season, Patrick said in his speech (filmed ahead of time) that Brittany is the one who makes it all worth it. "To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," he said (via People). "Thank you for always being there for me, through my good times and my bad. Love y'all."

Patrick also told People in a 2023 interview that he credits Brittany for his achievements. "I have a great wife," he gushed. "She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate."