Christina Haack & Heather Rae El Moussa's Most Striking Twinning Moments
During the first season of HGTV's "The Flip Off," co-stars Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa turned heads by leaning into just how eerily similar they look to each other. This dynamic was only made all the more intriguing due to the fact that Haack and fellow co-star Tarek El Moussa famously used to be married. While the post-divorce road to friendship for Tarek and Haack has taken its time, the trio all appear to get along well together, making it a fun little bit for Haack and Heather Rae to play up their twin-like tendencies.
While there may be several red flags in the marriage between Heather Rae and Tarek, it does appear as if they're comfortable enough with each other to not only share the screen with Haack, but also capitalize on her similarities to Heather Rae. There's been a handful of times Haack and Heather Rae have dressed similarly, whether by accident or on purpose for the sake of promoting their HGTV shows or their own personal brands. Tarek himself has even had trouble keeping track of who is who, to the point that they've made at least one video toying with how confusing it is to have both women on the same show. From having the same hair style to posing in matching bikinis, here's seven times Heather Rae and Haack looked just like each other.
Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa rock similar hair styles
While Christina Haack has undergone quite the transformation, one thing has remained fairly consistent with her look — her gorgeous blonde locks. In an Instagram post from August of 2022, Haack takes her followers to her favorite hair salon to get some new extensions. However, the results are eerily similar to the look Heather Rae El Moussa has been sporting. In March of 2025 El Moussa posted a series of outfits and hair styles to Instagram, and accidentally twinned in both pose and hair style.
Heather Rae twins a similar look from Christinia Haack
It seems that Christina Haack just might be a major influence for Heather Rae El Moussa. In a November 2024 selfie posted to Instagram, Haack is seen smiling in large sunglasses, face angled slightly, bikini top indicating she's somewhere warm and beachy. Copying nearly everything — from the styling and location down to the pose, El Moussa made a similar Instagram post in April of 2025; the only difference here is that her hair is under a hat. The chiseled jawlines and perfectly plump lips truly make the two appear to be sisters.
Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack mirror each other for lip gloss
Part of the dramatic transformation of Heather Rae El Moussa is her ability to diversify and evolve. A perfect example of this is when El Moussa took to Instagram to promote her personal brand of lip gloss. Not only is offering fans a way to style themselves similar to El Moussa a good idea, teaming up with her look-a-like Christina Haack was even smarter. In the video the duo are seen dressed in similar white tops with their blonde locks nearly the same shade. Sitting in mirroring poses, Haack and El Moussa elegantly riff off their near-mirror images to hype up Lippie Gloss.
Heather Rae and Christina Haack play up their similarities
After Tarek El Moussa slipped up and accidentally called wife Heather Rae El Moussa by his ex's name, Christina Haack and Heather Rae decided to have some fun with it. In a video posted to Tarek's Instagram, Haack and Heather Rae are seen in nearly identical stylings — black tops, light denim, and bleach blonde hair braided on the side. They even jokingly refer to themselves as the wrong names, playing up a bit about how "it must be all the bleach," that makes them blonde causing the confusion.
Christina Haack and Heather Rae twinned up again for lip gloss
Heather Rae El Moussa tapped into her modeling past and teamed up with Christina Haack to promote her lip gloss brand once again. In a sultry Instagram video the two beauties can be seen "poolside and glowing" in matching black and white two piece swimsuits, lounging on pink towels with rosé in hand. The art direction for the shoot was on point, making Haack and El Moussa look eerily similar, including matching sunglasses, similar hair styles, and of course, the pink lip gloss.
Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack are capitalizing on their similarities
To promote her "Perfect Pink Lippie Gloss," Heather Rae El Moussa posted a video to her Instagram that took the world by storm. Posing in matching pink bikinis, Haack and El Moussa did little to curb love triangle rumors while tapping into this cheeky marketing hack. Wearing the same lip color, having the same tans, and even wearing similar sunglasses really helped the girls pull together quite the stunning sales tactic.
Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa go twinning on July 4th
In an Instagram post dedicated to "An unforgettable 4th of July," Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa once again put their odd dynamic on display by celebrating the holiday all together. Haack and her new beau, Christopher Larocca, joined Heather Rae and hubby Tarek El Moussa for sunglasses and sundries. Though they're not completely matching, it does seem as if Heather Rae and Haack went with the theme of opposites attract. Both are in similar sandals, their dresses are the same length, and the sunglasses are chunky and bold. Proof that the two really do know how to dress together.