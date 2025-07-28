Christina Haack & Heather Rae El Moussa's Most Striking Twinning Moments

During the first season of HGTV's "The Flip Off," co-stars Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa turned heads by leaning into just how eerily similar they look to each other. This dynamic was only made all the more intriguing due to the fact that Haack and fellow co-star Tarek El Moussa famously used to be married. While the post-divorce road to friendship for Tarek and Haack has taken its time, the trio all appear to get along well together, making it a fun little bit for Haack and Heather Rae to play up their twin-like tendencies.

While there may be several red flags in the marriage between Heather Rae and Tarek, it does appear as if they're comfortable enough with each other to not only share the screen with Haack, but also capitalize on her similarities to Heather Rae. There's been a handful of times Haack and Heather Rae have dressed similarly, whether by accident or on purpose for the sake of promoting their HGTV shows or their own personal brands. Tarek himself has even had trouble keeping track of who is who, to the point that they've made at least one video toying with how confusing it is to have both women on the same show. From having the same hair style to posing in matching bikinis, here's seven times Heather Rae and Haack looked just like each other.