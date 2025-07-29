What The Modern Family Women Look Like Going Makeup-Free
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The cast of "Modern Family" controlled millions of viewers' weeknights over their 11-season run. From 2009 to 2020, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado-Tucker clan was a stellar representation of unconventional family dynamics. Stars like Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara may be remembered most for their sharp wit throughout the series, but their faces are equally engraved in fans' memories. Thanks to social media, lovers of the show can stay updated with the latest from the women of the cast, including their natural hair or makeup-free looks when they're not in front of the camera.
From what they have shared online, the actors keep it simple day to day. Ariel Winter is skin goals and seemingly revealed how she got her natural glow, while Sarah Hyland's hazel eyes do more work than most makeup products. Bowen and Vergara's makeupless faces look like they haven't aged since starting their "Modern" roles, while Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is showing off her skincare routine since letting go of the character she has played since she was a toddler. Needless to say, these women are rocking the no-makeup looks.
Julie Bowen nails the Claire Dunphy mom look in a bare-faced photo
Julie Bowen's "Modern" mom look meant minimal makeup for the sitcom star, but Bowen went completely au naturel in a pic on Instagram. Grinning with her nephew, the "Happy Gilmore" actor showed off her stunning bare face. Ne'er a wrinkle on her visage, her skin looked radiant against the blue sky. Her smile lines suggest Bowen hasn't succumbed to the industry's use of Botox. Her secret? Retinol. Bowen told New York Magazine that her go-to serum, the Aramore Retinol Peptide Booster, has made her skin look "phenomenal." You can tell the retinol serum is effective, considering how youthful the mom-of-three looks.
Sarah Hyland's eyebrows are the peak natural beauty
If you haven't seen Sarah Hyland since her days playing Haley Dunphy on "Modern Family," then you might be shocked by her unrecognizable appearance without her signature bohemian, rebel child look. A 2021 poolside selfie with her husband, Wells Adams, highlights Hyland's natural beauty. She doesn't need mascara for her bright, hazel eyes to pop, especially against the sun. The Broadway star's complexion is radiant without foundation or highlighter, though it appears like she is using a filter on the photo. Hyland's bushy eyebrows are practically an accessory to her big, beautiful eyes — and all '90s girlies are totally jealous.
Sofía Vergara has locked down her facial maintenance routine
Speaking of brows, Sofía Vergara didn't let the microneedling trend get rid of her naturally full eyebrows. She showed them off in a 2024 post on Instagram. Vergara's makeupless skin is so smooth that it has incited plastic surgery rumors about her. The Colombian native told Glamour about the occasional tweakments she does — but none involve going under the knife. "I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea," she said, adding, "I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly." For the everyday, sunscreen is something she can't live without.
Ariel Winter's healthy diet and sun protection are the secrets to her effortless beauty
Alex Dunphy was known for her brains more than her beauty on "Modern Family," but that doesn't mean actor Ariel Winter isn't drop-dead gorgeous. She gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her bare face in a video of her making breakfast on Instagram. With all the vitamins and nutrients in that fruit smoothie, it's no wonder Winter has glowing skin. Plus, she gets real by showing off her acne spot treatment. Like her on-screen step-grandma, Sofía Vergara, Winter told Glamour that sunscreen has been an imperative step in her routine ever since she turned 19.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has grown into her naturally stunning features
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was too young to wear heavy TV makeup when she portrayed Lily on "Modern Family." Since Anderson-Emmons grew up, she has sported a lot more glam on the red carpet and social media. But the actor and musician went makeup-free in an Instagram Reel of her singing a song from the Broadway musical "Hadestown." While the comments were all about her voice, we were focused on Anderson-Emmons' stunning complexion. She revealed her skincare routine in a TikTok video, which consists of face wash, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen, all before she primes her face for makeup.