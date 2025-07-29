What The Modern Family Women Look Like Going Makeup-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The cast of "Modern Family" controlled millions of viewers' weeknights over their 11-season run. From 2009 to 2020, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado-Tucker clan was a stellar representation of unconventional family dynamics. Stars like Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara may be remembered most for their sharp wit throughout the series, but their faces are equally engraved in fans' memories. Thanks to social media, lovers of the show can stay updated with the latest from the women of the cast, including their natural hair or makeup-free looks when they're not in front of the camera.

From what they have shared online, the actors keep it simple day to day. Ariel Winter is skin goals and seemingly revealed how she got her natural glow, while Sarah Hyland's hazel eyes do more work than most makeup products. Bowen and Vergara's makeupless faces look like they haven't aged since starting their "Modern" roles, while Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is showing off her skincare routine since letting go of the character she has played since she was a toddler. Needless to say, these women are rocking the no-makeup looks.