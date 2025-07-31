Melania Trump's Makeup Mistake From Barron's Childhood That We Hope Never Comes Back

It's no secret that Melania Trump loves her some eyeliner and eyeshadow. Her makeup transformation over the years has seen her go from the "no makeup" makeup look to attending red-carpet events sporting a bold smoky eye and enough black eyeliner to put 2005 Pete Wentz to shame. However, no matter which step in the glam process, too much is never a good thing, and her bad habit of going heavy-handed with her eye makeup has resulted in some of Melania's worst makeup fails yet. While she may be aging so well that her husband Donald Trump basically looks like her grandfather, this doesn't mean the first lady won't look older than her years with caked on eyeliner and dark eyeshadow. In fact, this was exactly what happened when she committed this makeup mistake during a 2011 interview.

Five years before she entered the White House, Melania spoke about her son Barron Trump during a chat with Sherrina Navani on "The Mommy Helper Show." Melania explained that she was a hands-on mom who enjoyed doing regular activities like tennis and golf with her then-5-year-old son. But we couldn't help but be distracted by Melania's makeup, which looked way too intense for a simple interview about motherhood. She not only lined both her eyes with thick black eyeliner, but she also sported what appeared to be an unblended smoky eye that was less sultry siren and more panda eyes.