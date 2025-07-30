Kate Middleton's Wedding Ring Placement Might Mean More Than You Think

Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring has always been a perfect fit for Catherine, Princess of Wales, but on occasion, she is seen without it. Her usual ring stack includes her engagement ring, gold wedding band, and her eternity band — a piece of jewelry which William, Prince of Wales, gifted her after the birth of their eldest son, Prince George of Wales. A newer jewelry development introduced a sapphire and diamond eternity band, which she wore in 2024, seemingly as a substitute for the Diana heirloom. At Wimbledon 2025, however, Kate was seen wearing all four rings together, and royal watchers believe there is a subtle meaning to her choice.

Before 2024, the princess was seldom seen without her engagement ring since William proposed in 2010. However, after 14 years of adornment, Kate's finger got a little bit lighter when she seemingly replaced the large ring with a flashy mystery ring. It has been speculated that the new addition to her ring stack was given to her by William, not only as a substitute for her to wear during chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, but likely also to signify her strength amid her serious health issues.

Karwai Tang/Getty

According to Brittany Provance, Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, Kate's choice to wear all of her rings together could symbolize her love for William, considering he seemingly gave her each piece. " ... by wearing all the rings together at Wimbledon, it seems like she's signifying her journey as a royal and marriage with William," the expert told The List, adding, "from her engagement, to marriage, to her first-born son and future king, but now also her cancer journey."