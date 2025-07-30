Lauren Boebert's Gold-Plated Sneakers Are A Masterclass On Cringe Footwear Fails

When it comes it expressing herself through fashion, Lauren Boebert is in a category of her own. Boebert's had plenty of fashion fails over the years (remember the infamous red "Let's Go Brandon" dress?). The Colorado congresswoman's accessory choices are equally confounding, particularly her shoes. Among Boebert's disastrous footwear fails, her frequent mistake is choosing shoes that don't make sense with her outfit. For instance, in June 2024, Boebert celebrated the next phase of her congressional campaign by pairing a black dress with gaudy gold sneakers. The shiny high-tops had matching golden laces and an American flag design around the ankle.

Boebert's often accused of wearing tacky outfits, and she continued that trend with these loud shoes. Although some people were duped into thinking they were Donald Trump's "Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker" (via NPR), Boebert's shoe choice was actually even more cringe. "These are very China, but I'm okay with that," Boebert divulged to Westword. "If I could've bought the OGs, I would have."

Lauren Boebert admitted to wearing a counterfeit version of the tacky, gold Trump shoes pic.twitter.com/FceqOWANRt — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 26, 2024

In photos, the congresswoman's knock-off kicks looked exactly like the official Trump shoe. Interestingly, soon after Boebert's remark, 45Footwear LLC, maker of the official shoes, took legal action to shut down imitators. Weirdly, third-party manufacturers still seem to be selling these shoes, often at a fraction of the original $399 price. Trump limited the authentic footwear to 1,000, which is probably why Boebert was unable to get them. Since then, however, several of his offered shoe styles have ended up on eBay, some with astronomical prices.