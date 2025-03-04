Lauren Boebert's Latest Trump-Obsessed Move Has Even MAGA Turning On Her

If there was ever a politician who knows how to make a loud entrance, it's Colorado's Representative Lauren Boebert. When she's not slathered in out-of-date fashion trends, Boebert can be found inserting herself in conversations that have nothing to do with herself or her job. One such moment arose on March 3, 2025, when Boebert was seen promoting an idea that seems to have little backing from even the most loyal of MAGA constituents. When Representative Brandon Gill took to X, formerly Twitter, to offer up a bold idea for some U.S. currency, Boebert found herself in hot water by backing it.

In Gill's post, he suggested that Donald Trump should replace Benjamin Franklin as the face to grace the 100 dollar bill. To which Boebert simply commented, "Add me as a co-sponsor!" This, however, ruffled some feathers. While many are used to the strange relationship between Boebert and President Trump, this felt like a bridge too far for many fans.

A conservative supporter on X responded to Boebert's comment with, "MAGA does not support this clownery." Another X user replied to Boebert with a response that included, " ... grow up. You DON'T have to constantly give the Left ammunition with these unserious antics." That feedback seems to indicate that the general MAGA masses are tired of the messy controversies Boebert has been caught in and possibly see her as a liability.

