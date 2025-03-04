Lauren Boebert's Latest Trump-Obsessed Move Has Even MAGA Turning On Her
If there was ever a politician who knows how to make a loud entrance, it's Colorado's Representative Lauren Boebert. When she's not slathered in out-of-date fashion trends, Boebert can be found inserting herself in conversations that have nothing to do with herself or her job. One such moment arose on March 3, 2025, when Boebert was seen promoting an idea that seems to have little backing from even the most loyal of MAGA constituents. When Representative Brandon Gill took to X, formerly Twitter, to offer up a bold idea for some U.S. currency, Boebert found herself in hot water by backing it.
In Gill's post, he suggested that Donald Trump should replace Benjamin Franklin as the face to grace the 100 dollar bill. To which Boebert simply commented, "Add me as a co-sponsor!" This, however, ruffled some feathers. While many are used to the strange relationship between Boebert and President Trump, this felt like a bridge too far for many fans.
A conservative supporter on X responded to Boebert's comment with, "MAGA does not support this clownery." Another X user replied to Boebert with a response that included, " ... grow up. You DON'T have to constantly give the Left ammunition with these unserious antics." That feedback seems to indicate that the general MAGA masses are tired of the messy controversies Boebert has been caught in and possibly see her as a liability.
Even Trump might be getting tired of Lauren Boebert's shenanigans
Part of the transformation of Lauren Boebert has included her full-fledged support of President Donald Trump. However, now that Trump has his hands full with renegade bestie Elon Musk, it just might be that he's finally growing tired of such staunch supporters who also have a penchant for hogging all the attention. (For instance, Trump made a slip up that hints his bromance with Musk is on thin ice.)
It's also possible that Boebert's personal life is becoming a bit of an spotlight-stealing liability in MAGA spaces. Boebert and conservative musician Kid Rock were seen exiting a party for Trump's inauguration together late at night. For her part, Boebert is doing very little to squash rumors that she and Kid Rock are dating.
As much as it might help massage Trump's ego to suggest his face be put on currency, it's not doing anything to further the agenda he ran and was elected on. If anything, it reads like a sparkling object to get Trump's attention, which it seems Boebert hasn't been able to corral since the start of his second term even as she supports every move he makes. Perhaps the representative should stop paying so much lip service to Trump and his cronies and focus on giving her constituents what they want — before she has to switch districts to remain elected once again.