Karoline Leavitt Cozies Up To Melania Trump Clone In Selfie That Puts Oversized Lips Front & Center

Are Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin officially showing signs of being in the early stages of Mar-A-Lago face? It's entirely possible. Overdoing it with filler and enhancing their features to look more and more exaggerated is a clear trend among the ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle. And, overfilled lips is definitely a key component of this look. Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback pics from before she joined Trump's circle, and her look has changed rapidly since taking on her role as White House press secretary. Seeing her lips appear even bigger than they did before may indicate that her transformation isn't yet complete.

Leavitt has earned plenty of flak on social media for her seemingly evolving appearance. From speculation about plastic surgery to many assertions online that she looks older than she is, the feedback she receives often isn't particularly flattering. And, if she really is leaning even further into the lip filler trend, this definitely isn't going to help her avoid judgment and undesirable commentary.