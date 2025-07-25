Karoline Leavitt Cozies Up To Melania Trump Clone In Selfie That Puts Oversized Lips Front & Center
Whether it's fillers or duck lips, most of us can agree that Karoline Leavitt's try-hard pout is not a good look. And, the latest photo she was tagged in on Instagram is cold, hard proof of this. One thing is for sure: this photo will definitely not be stopping the lip filler allegations anytime soon.
Donald Trump is reportedly obsessed with hiring Melania Trump clones, and one of said clones is his communications advisor Margo Martin. According to her recent Instagram story, Leavitt called Martin her "work bestie," and Martin shared a pic of the two work besties in action shortly after. Martin posted a selfie of the two in a car with the caption "En route to the Federal Reserve with @karolineleavitt." And, while the MAGA ladies smirked for the pic, it was hard to ignore how their lips seemed to take over the photo. Leavitt's lips have long earned her criticism, but in this snap, they seem to be puffier than ever, even seemingly unable to fully close in the middle.
Karoline Levitt may be leaning even further into the quintessential MAGA look
Are Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin officially showing signs of being in the early stages of Mar-A-Lago face? It's entirely possible. Overdoing it with filler and enhancing their features to look more and more exaggerated is a clear trend among the ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle. And, overfilled lips is definitely a key component of this look. Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback pics from before she joined Trump's circle, and her look has changed rapidly since taking on her role as White House press secretary. Seeing her lips appear even bigger than they did before may indicate that her transformation isn't yet complete.
Leavitt has earned plenty of flak on social media for her seemingly evolving appearance. From speculation about plastic surgery to many assertions online that she looks older than she is, the feedback she receives often isn't particularly flattering. And, if she really is leaning even further into the lip filler trend, this definitely isn't going to help her avoid judgment and undesirable commentary.