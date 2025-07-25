Who Melania Should Date After Imminent Trump Divorce, According To Matchmaker
For years, grumblings have been building that First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are headed for a split. Between Melania's repeated snubs of Donald's attempts at PDA to the fact that they sleep in separate bedrooms — a discovery that was made when Mar-A-Lago got raided because Trump kept sensitive documents in his bathroom — it can easily appear as if the duo are headed for separation. Although they insist on remaining together for now, just who should Melania date, should she ever be willing to leave Donald in the dust?
The List reached out to noted Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, to get the scoop on what type of person would best suit Melania. The first thing Trombetti noted was, "Donald and Melania ... aren't going anywhere any time soon." Trombetti, like the rest of us, "thought [Melania] was leaving after [Donald's] first term, but she's still here." While Melania's reaction to being forced to join Donald on the campaign trail does seem to indicate some resentment on her part, it does appear Melania's in it for the long haul. However, should she want to get expert advice on what type of man she should date after Donald, Melania would be wise to listen to Trombetti's suggestions.
Melania Trump deserves to be with someone more like her
Playing in the space of conjuring up a new man for Melania Trump — should she ever leave husband Donald Trump — matchmaker Susan Trombetti offered up some pearls of wisdom. First, Melania should get clear on her values and find someone who mirrors those. Trombetti suggested some of those values might be, "privacy, wealth, stability, and family." Of course, one of those words might hold more weight than the others, with Trombetti pointing out Melania might want "someone ultra-rich," for example, "another businessman, or a famous CEO."
The idea Trombetti threw out for Melania to date next was, "Rupert Murdoch type, but younger." Someone willing to treat Melania "like she is the prize." While there's several reasons why Melania and Donald stay together, it does feel as if the two have few shared interests, so Trombetti recommends that the FLOTUS look for someone who is on the same page as her. As much as Melania has bragged about the space she and Donald give each other, Trombetti did point out that not living "such separate lives," just might "bring you happiness." Perhaps the next time Donald admits his marriage is a mess behind closed doors, Melania will take the cue to pursue her own peace.