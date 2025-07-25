Who Melania Should Date After Imminent Trump Divorce, According To Matchmaker

For years, grumblings have been building that First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are headed for a split. Between Melania's repeated snubs of Donald's attempts at PDA to the fact that they sleep in separate bedrooms — a discovery that was made when Mar-A-Lago got raided because Trump kept sensitive documents in his bathroom — it can easily appear as if the duo are headed for separation. Although they insist on remaining together for now, just who should Melania date, should she ever be willing to leave Donald in the dust?

The List reached out to noted Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, to get the scoop on what type of person would best suit Melania. The first thing Trombetti noted was, "Donald and Melania ... aren't going anywhere any time soon." Trombetti, like the rest of us, "thought [Melania] was leaving after [Donald's] first term, but she's still here." While Melania's reaction to being forced to join Donald on the campaign trail does seem to indicate some resentment on her part, it does appear Melania's in it for the long haul. However, should she want to get expert advice on what type of man she should date after Donald, Melania would be wise to listen to Trombetti's suggestions.