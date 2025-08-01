Actors Who Hated Each Other On Screen But Are Friends In Real Life

It is common to hear stories about actors who played friends or lovers on screen, but who hated each other when the cameras stopped rolling. Less often do we hear about the opposite — actors whose characters did not get along, but who became real life-friends.

There are a few well-known male friendships that exist between actors who played mortal enemies on-screen. For example, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart have a much less volatile relationship than their "X-Men" counterparts, Magneto and Professor X. On a similar front, while Thor and his adoptive brother Loki may have a contentious rivalry, the actors who portray them, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, are great friends. Hemsworth is also good buddies with Chris Evans, but their characters (mostly) get along well in "The Avengers" films.

We decided to focus our list on female friendships, from actors who grew up together to those in a more mentorship-style relationships. All of them, however, reflect actors who played characters who were at each other's throats — at least for a time, since a good redemption arc can sometimes lead to a shift in character dynamics (especially on a long-running television show with years of content). These female actors pretended to hate each other, but are friends in real life.