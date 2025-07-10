11 Hallmark Stars Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hallmark is known for finding stars they like, and then sticking with them for years and years. Many of our favorite Hallmark Channel stars have been in dozens of TV movies or series, which means that we have had a front-row seat to examine how they have been aging. And yet, many of them do not appear to be aging at all. Even those who have gained some fine lines or a handful of gray hairs have managed to keep their skin glowing and their bodies tight.
So many of the channel's staple actors only seem to get better with age or don't seem to have aged at all — to the point that we may need some proof they are not just hiring vampires to play all of their small-town contractors and stressed-out singles who have given up on love (until meeting said contractor).
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert first rose to fame as a child when debuting as the second youngest Salinger sibling on "Party of Five." She has acted in many other live-action projects, including the iconic film "Mean Girls" and the hilarious "Not Another Teen Movie," in addition to her established career as a voice actor for cartoons and video games. But for as many "Bratz" and "The Wild Thornberrys" projects to which she has provided her voice, the actor has taken on even more Hallmark TV films. Chabert, who is widely known as the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies," has starred in more than 40 of the network's films. That includes many one-off movies on top of the "Crossword Mysteries" and "Wedding Veil" series' of films.
Shockingly, a 2024 age discrimination lawsuit exposed that Hallmark Media's then-VP of programming, Lisa Hamilton, feared Chabert was getting too old for the network and wanted her replaced with younger talent. This is not only ridiculous because there are plenty of middle-aged actors on the channel, but also because Chabert doesn't actually look her (arguably young) age — she turned 42 in September 2024.
Chabert does not do anything drastic to stay looking youthful, crediting things like eye cream, sheet masks, and hyaluronic acid serum for her great skin. "The ice roller is something I've gotten into recently. I feel like that helps with puffiness when I'm tired," Chabert also told NewBeauty. Hallmark clearly agrees Chabert looks great, because she is still there acting in and producing movies — and Hamilton is gone.
Lori Loughlin
The world was aghast when everyone's favorite fictional aunt, Lori Loughlin, was arrested in 2019, as part of a college admission scandal. After a highly publicized trial, Loughlin accepted a plea deal that saw her sentenced to two months in prison. Though the whole ordeal seems like enough to age anyone, the eternally youthful Loughlin emerged looking just as fresh, dewy, and fit as ever. "There's no magic here! I wear SPF, moisturize and wash my face before bed. I treat myself to facials now, but even when I couldn't afford to do that, I'd get scrubs and masks from the drugstore," she once said to Good Housekeeping. In other interviews, the one-time Hallmark star has outlined other somewhat generic habits such as using serum and getting rest.
In terms of fitness, Loughlin amped up her routine after her 60th birthday. "She started lifting much heavier weights. She has a personal trainer, so it was all very controlled and safe, and she gradually increased the weight with the goal of building lean muscle," an insider source told Ok! Magazine. "Lori is convinced her five-days-a-week gym habit has helped her skin. She's also very devoted to her yoga practice; she pretty much does an hour every day, and usually it's hot yoga, done in sauna-level heat, to help her detox at the same time." In addition to all this, Loughlin runs or attends a Zumba class to get in her cardio, all while rebuilding her temporarily halted acting career.
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray was hot when he started out in Hollywood — and he is still hot today. The model-turned-actor is best known for projects from his younger years, including the series' "Gilmore Girls" and "One Tree Hill," as well as films "Freaky Friday" and "A Cinderella Story." By the time he began appearing in Hallmark movies, Murray was aging out of his teen idol niche and by the time he snagged his "Riverdale" role in 2019, he had become a bonafide zaddy (and gorgeous actual dad of three).
When asked why he kept himself in such amazing shape, Murray admitted a lot of it had to do with his wife. "Even though she's totally not the type that would ever demand that of me, you want to look good for the Mrs. I also like to be at a certain place at all times, just in case an opportunity like this arises. It's a lifestyle," he told People.
Murray may actually feel a lot more at ease in Hallmark films such as "Write Before Christmas" and "Love in Winterland" than he ever did in those early projects. He is also much more secure in his good looks now than he was as a young heartthrob. "If it were today, I wouldn't even think about it, it wouldn't even dawn on me, but when you're 20, 21, 22, I know that I was so much more self-aware of everything," he admitted in a separate interview with People.
Jane Seymour
In 2024, Jane Seymour told Yahoo! Life that she is "not afraid to look my age or beyond." We have hard news for Seymour: You don't look anywhere near your age, let alone beyond. It is mind-blowing to think that the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star is a senior citizen, or that she has been on screens for more than five decades. Nevertheless, Seymour claims never to have had a facelift, or even any non-invasive procedures on her skin. "I don't do peels and stuff with the plastic surgeons or derms because I never have time off to do it. I can't suddenly say, 'I'm not working because my face is going to be red for three weeks," she said to Glamour.
A spokesperson for The Body Firm, Seymour credits proper skincare for her appearance. "I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face," Seymour said to NewBeauty after turning 70 in 2021. "Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skincare that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know." Seymour also has a few unconventional tricks for maintaining her skin, like eating homegrown fruits and veggies and cleansing her face with a baby shampoo twice a day. To stay fit, the star practices intermittent fasting and eats a big meal at lunch. Seymour also walks and hikes regularly, in addition to practicing Pilates and yoga.
Jesse Metcalfe
Though he had acted in other projects, like the soap opera "Passions," it was starring on "Desperate Housewives" that made Jesse Metcalfe a cultural sex symbol. He starred as teenage gardener John Rowland, who was so hunky that married Gabrielle Solis could not resist him.
The 2006 film "John Tucker Must Die," in which Metcalfe plays a high school playboy juggling three girlfriends, similarly highlighted the actor's sex appeal. Metcalfe has since appeared in a broader range of roles that highlight more than just his good looks — including Hallmark's "Chesapeake Shore," which ran from 2016 to 2021, and a number of Hallmark Channel films — but the actor looks just as good as ever and could easily be mistaken for a decade younger than his 46 years.
Metcalfe doesn't smoke, drink, or do any drugs, and he is a huge proponent of exercise. In particular, Metcalfe is a fan of CrossFit and anything else that trains multiple body parts at once. "The most important facet of exercise for me is what it does for me psychologically," Metcalfe told People. "It really anchors me, and I love to get up early to workout. I really feel like it sets my day in a positive direction. And a very close second is aesthetics, because it has to be for my line of business." Metcalfe is also big into skincare, and even released his own line, Nutrl Skin, in 2025. The organic, vegan products are very much in line with the star's overall healthy lifestyle.
Rachael Leigh Cook
It is hard to find a millennial who can't fully recount Rachael Leigh Cook's makeover sequence in "She's All That," wherein she was deemed a beauty simply for having ditched her glasses and letting her hair down. Cook looked amazing walking down the stairs in a red dress to Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," but the fact is that she looked good before that too. And guess what? Cook still looks like a million bucks nearly three decades later. "I definitely feel my age, but if I can not look it all the way, I'm a happy camper," the star said in a People interview.
Cook began her career as a teen in films such as "The Baby-Sitters Club" and "Tom and Huck," but she avoided the hard partying that prematurely aged so many of her peers. When she started to pop up in Hallmark movies, beginning with 2016's "Summer Love," Cook barely looked any different than she did at the height of her fame. "First of all, I promise not to be one of those actresses who just gets on some soapbox and tells you to drink water. We've heard enough of that, and nobody believes you!" she remarked to People. "Being over 40, you should make friends with retinol." Cook also swears by her favorite SPF moisturizer and Universal C Skin Refiner by BeautyStat, a serum that blends Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, L-Ascorbic acid, and other ingredients.
Victor Webster
Though he appeared on only one episode of "Sex and the City," the image of Victor Webster answering the door in nothing more than a towel and a grin will be forever etched in our brains. Heck, people are still talking about it on Reddit. We are pleased to report that Webster has aged beautifully, morphing into what can only be described as a silver fox in his early 50s.
In addition to maintaining a full head of gorgeous hair, the actor — whose more recent credits include an arc on "Workin' Moms" and a slew of Hallmark projects, such as "Hearts of Winter" and the Hannah Swensen Mystery films — has stayed in incredible shape. He has shared some of his workouts on Instagram, where he can be seen doing pull-ups and lifting kettlebells over his head with ease. Webster has also been doing martial arts since he was a teenager.
Some of Webster's action roles also require him to amp things up to add more muscle mass than he would typically carry, as the actor discussed in a 2015 interview with the Calgary Herald. "When you are doing it naturally, it's not easy to do," he said. "It takes about six to eight months to do. So I'm in training for six to eight months of eating 6,000 to 7,000 calories a day and hitting the gym for one-and-a-half to two hours, five days a week [in preparation for 'Scorpion King 4: The Quest for Power']. Your body gets beat up. Your body gets sore."
Cameron Mathison
Despite turning 55 in August 2024, Cameron Mathison is in better shape than most people half his age. The star has always been fit, but he made it a point to invest in his health and wellness more fully after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019. "I'm doing less. I'm looking at lifestyle changes," Mathison told Soap Opera Digest about his post-diagnosis approach. "I'm putting an emphasis on not pushing myself too hard. In my workouts, I'm putting more emphasis on weights, and I've increased my carbohydrate intake because I didn't realize how much it was stressing my body out, being low-carb for so many years."
Mathison started working out in high school to counterbalance a deg2qenerative bone disease he was born with and he went on to play basketball for McGill University while earning his engineering degree. Mathison has more recently added yoga and meditation into the mix, as well as pool exercises, in an effort to focus more on health and longevity over pure strength. He has become so invested in his methods that he identifies as a self-described "fitness and health enthusiast" on Instagram, where he highlights the use of saunas for detoxification (and other benefits), provides protein-heavy snack ideas, and offer tips on burning fat, cold plunging, and more.
Beyond the enviable six-pack and jacked arms, Mathison still has that same handsome face that got him into modeling while in college, which then paved the way for his breakout role on "All My Children" and his later successes on Hallmark and beyond.
Beth Broderick
Beth Broderick has appeared in over 100 screen projects, including the TV series "Hearts Afire," the miniseries "Love & Death," and Hallmark fare such as "Holiday Mismatch," but she is perhaps best known for playing Sabrina Spellman's Aunt Zelda on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Though the sitcom aired from 1996 to 2002, Broderick somehow looks even better now than she did back then (she blames the '90s hair). The star knows she looks good, too, since she has begun highlighting her modeling shots on social media. "When you are 65 and your model agents ask if you can do swim. Um one piece or two?," Broderick captioned a picture of herself in a white bikini in August 2024. Fans were so enamored that they also asked for a one-piece shot, which Broderick posted a week later.
In 2022, Broderick published an article about aging on her Substack, titled "How to Get Older Without Really Trying." "I forgot all about being older until I turned 58. I had been rolling along in my 50's thinking, 'Well this is no big deal. Nothing major has changed. My boobs haven't fallen off or anything.' Thank God for hair dye because it made me feel like I looked pretty much the same," she wrote. Though she admitted that things changed when she turned 58, Broderick also emphasized that she embraced her age and was excited to be a "senior model."
Ryan Paevey
Ryan Paevey was a Hallmark staple for a long time, thanks not only to his acting chops but also his good looks. In 2024, the actor stepped away from acting after a rough couple of years left him disgruntled. "The industry hasn't felt like the place for me in quite some time now, and my mental health has suffered from it. It's taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me into a version of myself I don't like very much," Paevey said in a statement for Heavy, after deleting his socials.
It was unclear if Paevey was going to step away from acting temporarily or for good, but there was no question about how he felt show business affected him internally. Aesthetically, however, the stress and chaos of Hollywood appears to have taken no toll. To be fair, the "General Hospital" alum has certainly invested in maintaining his youth. In 2022, for instance, he underwent anti-aging stem cell therapy to help with joint paint and allow him to be more active.
Paevey has since reemerged and expressed a desire to get back into Hallmark films. He even alluded to filming again in a June 2025 Instagram post, only a month after posting from Hallmark's headquarters. We can't wait to see the star back on screen, looking fresh as a daisy — a really handsome daisy with the bluest of eyes, a thick head of hair, and a jaw that could cut glass.
Danica McKellar
It is not uncommon for Hollywood celebs to become Hallmark stars once they hit a certain age, and this seems to be particularly true for child actors attempting to reestablish themselves as adult thespians. Like a few other stars on our list, Danica McKellar is one such actor who rose to fame as a young kid and later rejuvenated her career via Hallmark. Though she never really stopped acting after "The Wonder Years" ended in 1993, McKellar slowed down to focus on life beyond the screen. She got a math degree from University of California, Los Angeles, and started promoting STEM education for girls. She even testified before congress in 2000, in addition to writing many math-themed books for kids.
Despite being busy with family, writing, advocacy, and acting — as in Hallmark vehicles such as "Swing Into Romance" and "A Cinderella Christmas Ball" — McKellar has prioritized self-care, which has allowed her to retain her youthful glow. Her skin routine is low-key, but McKellar does facial stretches to maintain elasticity. She also eats mindfully and avoids processed food. "I hardly ever drink alcohol. I don't drink coffee. I don't drink soda. I'm really strict about having anything artificial," she explained to Today. "In terms of food, I stay away from dairy and gluten. I do a lot of brown rice and a lot of vegetables. I do eat meat, just lean meat. I'll steam vegetables."