11 Hallmark Stars Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine

Lacey Chabert first rose to fame as a child when debuting as the second youngest Salinger sibling on "Party of Five." She has acted in many other live-action projects, including the iconic film "Mean Girls" and the hilarious "Not Another Teen Movie," in addition to her established career as a voice actor for cartoons and video games. But for as many "Bratz" and "The Wild Thornberrys" projects to which she has provided her voice, the actor has taken on even more Hallmark TV films. Chabert, who is widely known as the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies," has starred in more than 40 of the network's films. That includes many one-off movies on top of the "Crossword Mysteries" and "Wedding Veil" series' of films.

Shockingly, a 2024 age discrimination lawsuit exposed that Hallmark Media's then-VP of programming, Lisa Hamilton, feared Chabert was getting too old for the network and wanted her replaced with younger talent. This is not only ridiculous because there are plenty of middle-aged actors on the channel, but also because Chabert doesn't actually look her (arguably young) age — she turned 42 in September 2024.

Chabert does not do anything drastic to stay looking youthful, crediting things like eye cream, sheet masks, and hyaluronic acid serum for her great skin. "The ice roller is something I've gotten into recently. I feel like that helps with puffiness when I'm tired," Chabert also told NewBeauty. Hallmark clearly agrees Chabert looks great, because she is still there acting in and producing movies — and Hamilton is gone.